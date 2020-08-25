Firearm Charge

by FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 53-year-old man who appeared in court yesterday for illegal firearm and ammunition possession was denied bail ahead of his trial.

Patrick Peterson was remanded to prison over allegations he was found with a .9mm pistol, 75 unfired rounds of .9mm ammunition as well as a black .9mm magazine on August 21.

He denied the charges during his hearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes and the matter was adjourned to November 17 for trial.

Due to the nature of the charges, Peterson was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.