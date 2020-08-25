Two Men Deny Theft Claims

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Two men were charged with stealing by reason of employment in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Rashad Saunders, 30, of Flying Fish Street, Freeport, and Marvin Williams, 48, of South Bahamia, appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson.

It is alleged that on July 27, Saunders and Williams stole by reason of employment some $5,192 worth of property from their employer Contractor’s Direct. They pleaded not guilty and elected summary trial.

Williams was also charged with receiving. It is alleged that on the same date, he received $5,192 worth of property belonging to Contractor’s Direct. He pleaded not guilty the charge and elected summary trial.

The matters were adjourned to November 17, 2020.

Carlson Shurland represented Saunders, and Brian Hanna represented Williams.

On the issue of bail, Mr Shurland said as it relates to the power of the court in special circumstances, particularly as a result of COVID-19, denying his client bail and remanding him to custody, would be giving him “a death sentence”.

Public policy, he said requires social distancing so that persons would not be exposed to COVID-19. He noted that the conditions at custody suite at Police Headquarters were “not sanitized,” and that some officers there had been exposed to COVID-19. He also noted the cells are 6x9 and cannot provide 6ft social distancing.

Magistrate Johnson denied bail, and referred him to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

In other court matters, Delano Rigby, 23, pleaded guilty to stealing from a vehicle, and also to stealing from an auto business six car batteries. The incidents occurred between August 2 and 3.

Rigby, who was recently released from prison in May, told the judge that he sold the stolen batteries, which were each valued at $145, totally some $870.

Magistrate Johnson convicted him on the guilty pleas and sentenced him to six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.