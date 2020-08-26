15 More Cases Of Covid-19, Two Deaths Under Investigation

THE Ministry of Health recorded 15 additional COVID-19 cases yesterday with two more deaths under investigation.

This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,813 and the number of deaths—which now includes those under investigation—to 48.

According to the latest data, there are now 1,039 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence, 525 in Grand Bahama, 66 in Abaco, 53 in Bimini, 19 in Exuma, 15 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, eight in Inagua, five in Eleuthera, four in Acklins, two in Crooked Island and one in Andros.

There are 68 confirmed cases with “locations pending”.

Of the 15 cases reported yesterday, 10 are in New Providence, two in Grand Bahama and three are in Bimini.

“The Ministry of Health also confirms that there were two deaths reported today that are under Investigation,” a statement released shortly before midnight said. “Details about these deaths will be released once they have been properly classified. Hence, the death toll currently stands at 48. Also, one death has been classified as a confirmed non-COVID related death. Hence, non-COVID related deaths now tally at six.”