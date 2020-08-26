Essential Businesses See Trade Down By Half

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

Business has fallen by 50 percent and is beginning to slow down even more at essential services businesses during the COVID-19 lockdown.



Vasco Bastian, owner/operator of Esso Service Station on East Street and Soldier Road, told Tribune Business: “Business has been pretty much regular, there is no money circulating now. So business has fallen off and it has fallen off 50 percent and there is no change.”



Mr Bastian added: “We have to get this right and we have to get it right quickly. People are just in the wings waiting. The buck stops with the Prime Minister and we hope he gets this buck right.”

We all know what the solution to this COVID-19 problem is, Mr Bastian said, and that is to “roll up our sleeves, roll up our boots and get to work and that means staying inside and following the social distancing guidelines set forth by the ministry of health”.

Mr Bastian reiterated: “Business has fallen off 50 percent. We need to get this economy open and my biggest fear is the rising unemployment which stands now at over 40 percent. That is scary.”

Atwell Ferguson, general manager of Golden Gates Supermarket said: “Business is real slow right now, business has been real slow.”