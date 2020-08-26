Teenagers Remanded Over Claims They Planned To Harm A Woman

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO teenagers were remanded into custody yesterday over allegations they planned to use a firearm to harm a woman last week.

Mantez Rolle, 18, and a 17-year-old male were accused of being in possession of a handgun, which the prosecution alleged they intended to use to endanger the life of a female on August 20.

The defendants were not required to enter a plea during their hearing before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain and the matter was adjourned to October 14 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and the youngsters were remanded into custody until trial. They both have the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Yesterday, Theodis Kemp, 31, also appeared before Magistrate Swain after he was found with a handgun which police believed he planned to use to harm a man and woman on June 20.

Kemp was also charged with being in possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition after officers seized a .9mm pistol and five live rounds of ammunition from him.

Like the teenagers, Kemp was also not required to enter a plea during his arraignment and his case was adjourned to October 15 for service of a VBI.

Bail was denied and the defendant was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

In a separate matter, a 39-year-old man who was accused of assaulting another man with a firearm and trying to run him over with his car was denied bail before his trial.

Dominique Deleveaux was accused of assaulting Tony Louidor with his blue car on August 20. He was further accused of threatening to kill Mr Louidor and assaulting him with a handgun that same day.

During his arraignment before Assistant Chief Magistrate Swain yesterday, Deleveaux denied the allegations and the matter was adjourned to October 15 for trial. In the interim, bail was denied and the defendant was put on remand.