Celebrating 150 Years

ST Paul’s Baptist Church on Bernard Road will celebrate its 150th anniversary this Sunday.

The service will be livestreamed on Facebook and will adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines as outlined in the government’s emergency orders, according to church officials.

The church’s origins began in Fox Hill, in the 19th century, from the union of Zion Chapel (known today as Mt Carey Union Baptist Church) and Bethel Chapel. Zion

Chapel’s pastor was J A Nobin, and all the churches that were connected to it, including Bethel Chapel, worshipped at Zion Chapel. Zion Chapel was the place of worship of many historical Fox Hill families.

In the year 1869, a dispute arose between Rev John Davey, a missionary in the Bahamas, and Bethel Chapel. The dispute resulted in a division among the congregation of Zion Chapel. Those who left Zion Chapel organised the St Paul’s Baptist Church in 1870, which became a branch of Bethel Chapel (now Bethel Baptist Church).

According to church officials, the split of the two churches was said to have been caused by dissension between the Congos and the Yorubas. The Congos were said to be the last shipment of captured slaves brought to New Providence on July 28, 1860. They settled in Congo Town, Fox Hill, but were said to be taking too long to learn to speak English. The Yorubas stayed at Mt Carey and many of the Congos went to St Paul’s, so tradition says.

To date, St Paul’s has been led by six pastors. The first of four generations of Rokers to lead St Paul was Rev Kohma Roker. He was succeeded by his son Rev Johnny Roker. The baton was passed on to Johnny’s sons Rev’s Levi and Elisha Roker, respectively. Following the death of his father Rev Elisha, Rev Leroy Henry Roker became the pastor on July 10, 1950.

During his tenure as pastor, Rev Leroy Roker renovated and expanded the small church to accommodate the growing congregation. He died on December 31, 1981.

In 1982, Rev Dr J Carl Rahming was asked to lead St Paul’s as pastor, and he was officially installed on February 6, 1983. On March 20, 2018, Rev Rahming was consecrated as a bishop. “He has taken St Paul’s to higher heights and deeper depths in worship and Christian ministry,” the church said. “Under his leadership, the church has grown spiritually and in membership, and the edifice has been expanded to accommodate auxiliary offices and the increasing congregation. His vision is to erect a new edifice, a multi-purpose building on the property south of the church, to further expand the church’s ministry and community outreach.”

The church became a legal corporation in 1984.