Fined For Marijuana Possession

By Farah Johnson

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old man who was caught with an ounce of marijuana was fined $700 in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Sven Hepburn was arrested after officers seized $80 worth of Indian Hemp from him on August 17.

The court was told officers were on Hibiscus Way when they observed Hepburn standing at the corner. The prosecution said the defendant appeared to look in the direction of the officers before acting in a suspicious manner. As a result, the officers approached him and informed him they would be searching him in reference to dangerous drugs and firearms. They then deployed a dog from the K-9 unit who indicated he had found something in the immediate area where Hepburn was standing. When police searched the area, they found a clear plastic ziploc baggy which contained a quantity of suspected marijuana. Hepburn then told the officers “I ain’t going to lie, I throw that there when I see y’all.” He was subsequently arrested and cautioned in reference to dangerous drug possession.

When given an opportunity to speak, Hepburn told the magistrate he “was in the wrong place at the wrong time”. After pleading guilty, he was fined $700 or three months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

On Friday, Rohaan Adderley, 24, also appeared before Magistrate Forbes for a drug related offence.

Adderley was arrested after officers seized 1.5 ounces of Indian Hemp from him on August 13. He pleaded guilty to simple possession and was ordered to attend drug counselling at the Department of Social Services for 12 months. If he fails to do so, he will spend three months in prison.

The court heard around 7.20pm officers observed a Chevy jeep driving suspiciously. As a result, they stopped the vehicle and informed its occupants that they would be searched. It was at this time that the officers observed Adderley throwing a clear plastic bag from his person as he exited the vehicle. When they retrieved it, they discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana inside. Officers then searched Adderely and found another plastic wrap in one of his pants pockets. According to the prosecution, the drugs had an estimated value of $120.

