Philip ‘Brave’ Davis Discharged From Hospital

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip Brave Davis was discharged from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Thursday.
The Official Opposition leader was there for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell confirmed the details and sent a short video of Mr Davis leaving the facility with his daughter Dr Philippa Davis.
“…I circulated a video of the discharge from hospital yesterday in Atlanta of the leader of the party Philip Davis,” Mr Mitchell said in a voice note.
“He felt good as he walked out with his daughter from hospital. He will remain there for a while with his daughter. Let’s wish him well going forward and he hopes to see us soon.
“God is good.”
Previously Mr Davis was receiving treatment at Doctor’s Hospital for COVID-19, until he made the decision to be airlifted to a US hospital.
He explained that the decision was made to be closer to his daughter who is a senior critical care physician and has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight in the US.
Comments
K4C 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
from CHICKEN Davis
I won my battle with COVID so I can help fight our nation's. Can't wait to see you all soon!
You BAILED on the Bahamas, a REAL leader would have been treated in Nassau
Clamshell 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Stop calling this guy “brave”. Please. It is not his given Christian name, and there is nothing “brave” about the man. He fled his country in a time of need, fled a medical system he created as a fat-cat politician, and instead used $$$ and his connections to gain special privileges.
There is nothing “brave” about this coward. STOP using that name. Now.
Sickened 34 minutes ago
I know right! Even the PM used 'Brave' when he addressed his sickness last week. In official setting he should only be addressed by his official name.
