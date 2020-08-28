Philip ‘Brave’ Davis Discharged From Hospital

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip Brave Davis was discharged from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Thursday.

The Official Opposition leader was there for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell confirmed the details and sent a short video of Mr Davis leaving the facility with his daughter Dr Philippa Davis.

“…I circulated a video of the discharge from hospital yesterday in Atlanta of the leader of the party Philip Davis,” Mr Mitchell said in a voice note.

“He felt good as he walked out with his daughter from hospital. He will remain there for a while with his daughter. Let’s wish him well going forward and he hopes to see us soon.

“God is good.”

Previously Mr Davis was receiving treatment at Doctor’s Hospital for COVID-19, until he made the decision to be airlifted to a US hospital.

He explained that the decision was made to be closer to his daughter who is a senior critical care physician and has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight in the US.