Pm Says Dorian Clean-Up Essentially 'Completed'

NEARLY a year after Hurricane Dorian devastated Abaco and Grand Bahama, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said clean-up is essentially “complete” on those islands.

While he said Bahamians will be “shocked” at the work that has been done to date, Dr Minnis told reporters it is unfortunate that many feel progress should happen overnight.

The prime minister was asked about work in Abaco and Grand Bahama post Dorian following a tour of Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) Friday.

“I am very very pleased with the progress that is being made,” he said in response to a question from The Tribune. “I think that you would be very very surprised when the ministry does a one year report and you could see. I think the entire Bahamas would be extremely shocked.

“The unfortunate thing in the Bahamas is we feel that everything happens overnight.

“A hurricane occurs today and then the following day we want to be back in business and on the way back to normal and it takes a while. When you look at the progression that we’ve made and compare to other countries around the world, taking into consideration they were hit with the worst hurricane ever, and the clean up has essentially been completed.

“We’re only cleaning private properties where individuals are cleaning those areas and subsequently moving them to the relegated spaces.”

Ultimately, he said both islands will be like “new”.

“They’ve already gotten the land, the two 60 acre plots. We’ve sent that out to RFP so that individuals can build so I think that you’re going to see a new Abaco and a new East End, Grand Bahama

“So Abaco is doing very very well.”

Earlier this month, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness Iram Lewis said the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) spent $30 million to date in debris removal on Grand Bahama and Abaco.

Despite this he said there would be “intensified” debris clean up in Grand Bahama, in partnership with two major private entities in Freeport.

With an active hurricane season forecast, he stressed that DRA wants to ensure that debris is removed from all settlements and communities in Grand Bahama.