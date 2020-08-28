$10m Allocated For Pmh Renovations

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government has allocated ten million dollars for renovations to be completed at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Health Minister Renward Wells announced on Friday.

The remediation project will allow for major improvements at the facility’s emergency department urgent care, resulting in enhanced security, a new entrance, isolation room and other changes to the wound care and orthopedic departments.

Meanwhile, other renovations will include an expansion to the Agape Family Medical Clinic, the conversion of PMH’s old operating theatre suites into a 19 bed inpatient suite and construction of bathrooms in the old ICU, Legacy, and Outpatient Departments.

Speaking during a Ministry of Health press conference on Friday, Mr Wells said the projects are expected to be completed this year.

“Upon completion in September 2020, it is expected that much needed inpatient beds will be restored to address the overcrowded Princess Margaret Hospital,” he continued.

“Enabling works and renovations to the Emergency Department are ongoing and the public will see some phases of this renovation being completed by the end of the year. Renovations for the relocation of the orthopaedic and wound care departments are also ongoing.

“The phase II of the project is the Metal Roof Replacements programme which should come on-stream in October 2020.”

On Friday, the health minister also gave an update on the renovation work being done at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama, which was severely damaged during Hurricane Dorian in early September.

Last year, it was estimated that the total value of repairs and renovations of the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama was around $20 million.

According to Mr Wells, $21 million dollars has been allocated for the phased redevelopment of the Rand hospital.

The first phase of the project, which focuses on renovations at the main entrance, foyer, pharmacy, admissions and paediatrics, is 80 percent complete and projected to finished by the end of September.

Meanwhile, the second phase, which focuses on repairing the medical, surgical, step-down and intensive care units, is 65 per cent complete and scheduled for completion in October.

As it relates to the third phase, he added: “The Rand Memorial Hospital Restoration Part C project is budgeted at $1,750,000. It started on 29th April, 2020 and is expected to be completed in November 2020. The project scope will encompass the East Wing, Public Corridor, the Healing Gardens and Chapel; and it is currently 45% completed.”

Mr Wells also said that a COVID-19 programme has been established for the Grand Bahama hospital, which will incorporate three projects inclusive of a COVID-19 Infectious Disease Unit, an Infectious Disease Unit Cancer Association project and the completion of a Kitchen Cafeteria.

The Infectious Disease Unit is expected to be completed and ready for occupancy by early September.