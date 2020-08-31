Sunday Update: 32 New Covid-19 Cases, Three Deaths Under Investigation

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 32 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths being investigated on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 2,167 with 1,322 of those active.

Twenty-seven of the new cases were on New Providence, three were on Grand Bahama, one was on Eleuthera and one was on Long Island.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.