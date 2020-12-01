Emergency Orders To Be Eased On Eleuthera

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced that COVID-19 restrictions on Eleuthera have been relaxed with immediate effect.

While speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new government subdivision in the Carmichael area yesterday, Dr Minnis acknowledged the “stress and strain” Eleuthera residents have endured due to emergency protocols over the past several weeks.

He said restrictions on the island would be relaxed, including easing the nightly curfew from 6pm to 10pm and allowing restaurants to permit indoor and outdoor dining.

On Sunday November 8, Prime Minister Dr Minnis announced movement restrictions and tighter curfews for the island where 117 COVID-19 cases had been recorded at the time.

Domestic flights or sea vessels travelling into or out of Eleuthera were prohibited in early November, except in the case of an emergency, and police presence was increased on the island to enforce the rules.

Eleuthera has had 148 COVID-19 cases to date.