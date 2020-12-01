Lyford Cay Residents’ Fury At Americans’ Party

LYFORD Cay residents have been left fuming after an American couple arrived in the gated community last week and hosted a 40-strong party that has led to a number of COVID-19 cases.

The Tribune understands Cynthia and Bernard Curry arrived at a residence from New York last Monday and the following day hosted an event at the property

The following day, Mrs Curry is believed to have attended Lyford Cay Hospital where she was subsequently confirmed as COVID positive.

Police and government officials have been unable to provide any details to The Tribune on exactly what transpired. Sources say at least six people who attended the party have now tested positive.

Residents also told The Tribune that “COVID police” attended the party and that a number of on-the-spot fines were handed out. Police were unable to provide any comment on their involvement.

The Tribune contacted the Currys on Sunday but received a curt “no comment” before the call was disconnected.

The whole affair has infuriated a large number of residents within Lyford Cay many of whom are elderly and have ridden out the pandemic believing themselves safe within the estate so long as they adhered to the government’s strict protocols.

“These Americans flew in for Thanksgiving and brought the virus with them,” said one trusted Tribune source.

“As I understand it the police did their job but it was too late by the time they arrived.

“Now it seems there has been an explosion of cases. What was a safe place for many of us has been replaced by panic and fear. You have to be so careful. Now, I’m really scared.”

Another Lyford Cay resident said the matter exposed the loophole in not testing visitors on arrival at Lynden Pindling Airport.

“It crazy holding an event like this. It was just plain reckless and incredibly selfish.”

A third source added: “Everyone here is absolutely furious. We’ve all been so careful, keeping our distance, wearing masks, away from our families for weeks on end – and now this. It really is very bad and will take a long time to forget, let alone forgive.”