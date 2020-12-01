Lyford Cay Residents’ Fury At Americans’ Party

LYFORD Cay residents have been left fuming after an American couple arrived in the gated community last week and hosted a 40-strong party that has led to a number of COVID-19 cases.
The Tribune understands Cynthia and Bernard Curry arrived at a residence from New York last Monday and the following day hosted an event at the property
The following day, Mrs Curry is believed to have attended Lyford Cay Hospital where she was subsequently confirmed as COVID positive.
Police and government officials have been unable to provide any details to The Tribune on exactly what transpired. Sources say at least six people who attended the party have now tested positive.
Residents also told The Tribune that “COVID police” attended the party and that a number of on-the-spot fines were handed out. Police were unable to provide any comment on their involvement.
The Tribune contacted the Currys on Sunday but received a curt “no comment” before the call was disconnected.
The whole affair has infuriated a large number of residents within Lyford Cay many of whom are elderly and have ridden out the pandemic believing themselves safe within the estate so long as they adhered to the government’s strict protocols.
“These Americans flew in for Thanksgiving and brought the virus with them,” said one trusted Tribune source.
“As I understand it the police did their job but it was too late by the time they arrived.
“Now it seems there has been an explosion of cases. What was a safe place for many of us has been replaced by panic and fear. You have to be so careful. Now, I’m really scared.”
Another Lyford Cay resident said the matter exposed the loophole in not testing visitors on arrival at Lynden Pindling Airport.
“It crazy holding an event like this. It was just plain reckless and incredibly selfish.”
A third source added: “Everyone here is absolutely furious. We’ve all been so careful, keeping our distance, wearing masks, away from our families for weeks on end – and now this. It really is very bad and will take a long time to forget, let alone forgive.”
Comments
John 7 hours, 35 minutes ago
Now let’s see if there will be any arrests, fines or ticketing. Lyford Cay Privileges (and Albany and elsewhere)
SP 7 hours, 2 minutes ago
I warned the government right here that removing the need for testing upon arrival was a sure recipe for disaster. It seems the government is acting out of panic for US dollars over common sense.
This scenario will play out multiple times in the tourism sector until the country is forced to close just before Xmas and New Years busy seasons.
Secondly, the so called furious Lyford Cay residents omitted that the big party was attended by their neighbors!
tribanon 6 hours, 44 minutes ago
LARGE SEASIDE MANSION FOR SALE IN LYFORD CAY - ELDERLY OWNER EAGER TO SELL AT 40% BELOW 2002 PURCHASE PRICE - SERIOUS OFFERS ONLY. lol
imnotsmart99 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
Billionaires have choices. You don't. Enjoy the lockdowns
jackbnimble 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
In our wonderful world of social media they probably saw the pictures of that big old wedding in Harbour Island and understood their status as ‘rich’ would guarantee they got away with it because everyone knows there are two Bahamases. One for the rich and one for the rest of us. Can’t blame them. The powers that be ensure that message is sent out loud and clear.
Clamshell 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
Arrest them. Hold them in Fox Hill for a month with the proverbial “two buckets,” then expel them from the country. Permanently.
John 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Even when they come in Oddessy Airport the protocols are different, even for customs and immigration.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
What are the COVID 19 cars all about? what part do they play, or doc just need to spend more money on something that is not necessary.
