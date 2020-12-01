Probe Launched Into Rbdf Plane Incident

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AN Air Accident and Investigation Department (AAID) official yesterday confirmed a probe is underway into an incident involving a Royal Bahamas Defence Force caravan aircraft.

Delvin Major, the department’s chief investigator, told The Tribune that details were sketchy, adding that a team began looking into the incident after seeing claims circulating on social media.

“It wasn’t reported as it should have been so we just started our investigation into it and we’re speaking with the director of civil aviation as well as the defence force to find out what took place,” Mr Major said yesterday.

“We only were going on what we saw on social media and that’s what prompted us to start the full investigation. So, that’s where we are in the process. We are still contacting the relevant RBDF and civil aviation (officials) to see if they were aware of it or if they received any report of it and whatever information they have that they can pass it on to us.”

Sources within the RBDF told The Tribune yesterday the incident happened in Exuma as the aircraft’s pilot attempted to land on the runway.

Due to some form of difficulty, the plane collided with a tree, this newspaper was told. It is not clear if the aircraft was carrying any passengers or if there were any injuries.

The RBDF did not provide official comment yesterday when contacted.

However, an internal board is looking into what transpired, The Tribune can confirm.