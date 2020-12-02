Three In Hospital After Shootings

POLICE on New Providence are investigating two shooting incidents that occurred on Monday leaving three men in hospital.

Sometime around 6.30pm, two men were driving a silver coloured Nissan Note car on Margaret Avenue, Millers Heights, when the driver of a black Nissan Note overtook their car. An occupant of the black car opened fire on them injuring the driver and his passenger. The driver was struck in the lower back and the passenger in his buttocks.

The victims were taken to hospital where their conditions are not known at this time.

In the second incident, police were told that shortly after 7pm a man was standing outside his residence at Lady Slipper Avenue when the occupant of a gold coloured Chevy S10 truck approached his house. An occupant of that vehicle discharged a firearm in his direction injuring him in the upper torso. The victim was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigations into both matters continue.