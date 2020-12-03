Forbes: Don’T Be Too Confident - It’S Still Out There

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

WITH COVID-19 infections now in single digits, the country’s top infectious diseases expert has again urged Bahamians not to be overly confident or come to the false conclusion that the deadly disease has left the country.

Dr Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Ministry of Health, reminded people that the number of confirmed cases everywhere is always less than the actual number of infections, adding 40 percent of cases are in asymptomatic carriers.

As these people are still infectious, following health protocols should remain a focus of all, she said.

Recent international epidemiological models have estimated that the number of locally confirmed cases is far below the actual number.

Health officials said only two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the country on Tuesday. The cases were in New Providence.

“The first thing to know is that the number of lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 everywhere is always less than the true number of infections,” Dr Forbes said yesterday, “Simply because there are asymptomatic persons. Up to 40 percent of people with COVID-19 can be asymptomatic and they would have no inclination that they would have COVID-19 because they have no symptoms. However, they’re still infectious so they would not come to the healthcare system because they have no symptoms, so they are in the community.

“There are persons who may have mild symptoms, who may not come in to get tested and so it’s a fact globally everywhere that the number of confirmed cases is lower than the number of actual cases.

“Now, as it relates to modeling, you’ll see that there are several different projections and they have different numbers for the model and there are many models that can be used to project what could be the number of cases of anything in a country.”

She continued: “We have to keep in mind that these models can vary widely and we can see that the numbers that you have there also vary and that is because some of these models are not a good fit for smaller sized populations. They are often for very large countries with millions of people and so there is a margin of error.

“So, what is the news that you can use? I always say that the news you can use is this: be assured that there are more persons than the lab confirmed cases in country and what does that mean? It means that we cannot be overly confident and come to the false conclusion that COVID-19 has gone away because we have single digits or a few cases that are reported.

“We have to remember that there are still cases that are not coming into the healthcare system and it can spread again if it is that we don’t continue to follow the precautions.”

If Bahamians return to business as usual, Dr Forbes predicted a rise in cases.

“There are still people who are asymptomatic. There are still persons who have COVID-19 and if we go back to business as usual, we’re going to see a spike and a surge in the number of cases and that’s something that we have been knowing and documenting and following global experiences and individual countries over the past year since we’ve known about COVID-19 and this is what is true and just about everywhere.

“When things go back to business as usual. When people are moving around and we’re back to our daily movements as usual - opening up borders and people going back to their usual activities and not following the public health protocols - that is what leads to waves and surges.

“In many countries when you look at the epidemic curve in 14 days, two to three weeks, you can start to see an increase in cases unless people follow the public health recommendations and strategies to mitigate the spread.”

As cases are at an all-time low in this wave of the pandemic, officials here are encouraged by a COVID-19 vaccination coming on stream.

Yesterday, Britain became the first country in the world to authorise a rigorously tested COVID-19 vaccine and could be dispensing shots within days — an historic step toward eventually ending the outbreak that has killed more than 1.4 million people around the globe.

In The Bahamas, Dr Forbes said a vaccine could be in the country by as early as the spring.