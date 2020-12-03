Imf: Four-Year Haul On Covid Recovery

• Lost GDP not recovered until 2024
• Economy to shrink 16.2% this year
• 2021’s 2% ‘anything but v-shaped’
By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamas faces “anything but a V-shaped recovery” from COVID-19 with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday warning a four-year haul to regain economic output lost in 2020 lies ahead.
The Washington DC based fund, in a statement on its annual Article IV consultation with The Bahamas, also further slashed its projections for the Bahamian economy’s performance this year and in 2021 as it branded this nation “one of the hardest hit countries in the Caribbean” due to more than 7,500 COVID-19 infections.
Its latest forecast increased the severity of The Bahamas’ real gross domestic product (GDP) shrinkage to -16.2 percent for 2020, as opposed to its last -14.8 percent contraction estimate, while further slashing 2021’s economic growth forecast to a relatively tepid two percent.
The latter revision represents a further cut, after the IMF previously revised its projections for next year’s Bahamian GDP growth from 6.7 percent to 4.6 percent as recently as October. With The Bahamas’ short-term rebound prospects more than halved, and a further $269m slashed from 2021’s forecast economic output, this nation faces a longer and harder recovery than initially thought.
The IMF yesterday forecast that Bahamian GDP will only recover to pre-COVID-19 levels come 2024, meaning that this nation likely faces a four-year climb at least to dig itself out of the hole created by the worldwide pandemic. That is more conservative than the one given by Central Bank governor, John Rolle, who earlier this week estimated 2023 for a full tourism and economic rebound.
“Real GDP is projected to decline by 16.2 percent in 2020, followed by a modest rebound of two percent in 2021, and to converge back to its pre-pandemic level only by 2024,” the IMF said of The Bahamas’ yesterday.
“The current account balance is projected at a deficit of 17.4 percent of GDP in 2020, and will improve only gradually, consistent with the projected pick up in tourism in 2022. Foreign reserves reached a record level of $2.3bn in October and should remain well above the minimum suggested threshold of three months of imports over the medium-term.
“Risks around the baseline are high, reflecting the uncertain evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and vulnerability to weather-related natural disasters.”
Using 2018 real GDP data, as the 2019 figures are not yet available, the IMF’s forecast would see Bahamian economic output shrink from $10.763bn to around $9.02bn - a drop of $1.743bn, which represents what has been lost due to COVID-19.
Applying the IMF’s revised two percent GDP growth estimate for 2021 to the $9.02bn figure results in Bahamian GDP rebounding by some $198m to $9.2bn, a figure that is still some $1.563bn below 2018’s economic output, and which gives an insight into the severity of the losses and devastation inflicted by COVID-19.
Rupert Pinder, an economist who lectures at the University of The Bahamas, told Tribune Business that the IMF’s projections align with his own views and effectively rule out any prospect of this nation enjoying a rapid v-shaped recovery from the pandemic.
“The thing about it is that’s a very anemic sort of recovery given the loss of 16 percent this year,” he said. “You’re talking about two percent next year. That puts you in line to return to previous levels of GDP four to five years out. I thought it would take at least five years to return to pre-COVID numbers. When you look at this, this projects anything but a v-shaped recovery for The Bahamas.”
Mr Pinder added that both the IMF’s economic contraction estimates and recovery timeline were in line with those provided by the Central Bank and Mr Rolle, as he warned that reducing an unemployment rate many estimated rose to between 40-50 percent at the pandemic’s height will be among the government’s greatest policy challenges.
Noting that reduced unemployment, and the creation of new jobs and hirings, always lagged behind economic growth, he added: “The most stubborn numbers in this sort of thing are the unemployment numbers.
“Even when you show signs of recovery, unemployment is the hardest thing to move. From a policy standpoint that should be one of the greatest areas of concern. There’s going to have to be a balancing act.
“One of the things the government is going to have to do during the period of recovery is bring forward infrastructure projects and private-public partnerships to deal with things like this. The unemployment numbers are going to be the most troublesome to move even during periods of recovery. We saw that following the financial crisis (2008-2009).”
The IMF somewhat agreed, adding in yesterday’s Article IV statement: “The continuation of the various COVID-19 related measures to support the vulnerable, employment and the health sector in the 2020-2021 budget is appropriate. The planned capital projects - hospitals, roads, and infrastructure rehabilitations - should be put through rigorous appraisal and selection processes.”
The government, which last night announced the placing of another $225m worth of foreign currency bonds with the international capital markets (see other article on Page 1B), in its official response to the IMF statement focused not surprisingly on the positive things said by the Fund. In particular, it focused on the IMF’s praise for “the rapid emergency response to support the economy”.
“Despite the human, social and economic toll of the two unprecedented shocks hitting The Bahamas in recent times,” the government replied, referring to Hurricane Dorian as well as COVID-19, “The Bahamas continues to receive international recognition for its overarching policy priorities to save lives, preserve livelihoods and lay a solid foundation for a robust recovery.
“Further, the country’s ongoing commitment to implementing fiscally responsible plans continue to be recognised as critical components to enhancing growth and resilience.”
Marlon Johnson, the Ministry of Finance’s acting financial secretary, told Tribune Business that “by and large the government is aligned with the assessment made by the IMF”. He added that the 2020 Fiscal Strategy Report, likely to be tabled in Parliament next week, would provide more detail on the government’s own forecasts as well as a road map for addressing COVID-19’s fall-out.
“The Fiscal Strategy Report speaks a bit more to what the government projects for economic forecasts, but what the IMF is saying is is in line with where we are,” said Mr Johnson, who also co-chaired the government’s Economic Recovery Committee (ERC).
“The ERC made recommendations on what could be done to try and help accelerate that recovery. What is happening now is predicated on what is happening around the world, and how the world is recovering from the pandemic will drive the demand for the goods and services we offer. Our recovery cannot be viewed independently from the recovery in key source and export markets.”
Comments
Dawes 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
It is now December. The Virus has been around since March. It took the ERC 6-7 months to show their ideas which was a re-hash of many older ideas (nothing revolutionary), since then nothing. There is no impetus from the government to get anything new going, as they need to work out how it will be a benefit to them first. I for one won't hold out much hope of any real improvements. Also when is the acting Financial Secretary going to become the actual FS? This is getting silly now.
thps 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
accoridng to JockeyJack
Good point - however, let me update you on the specifics you may be missing. Government employees are commanded by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry they work for, and he/she is commanded by the Governor General. This is true for all except Finance which is commanded by the Financial Secretary (even though it also has a Permanent Secretary). The PS of Finance is just a figurehead. The Prime Minister (nor any MP) has authority to make/stop any government employee from doing anything. The only thing the PM can do is fire a government employee "in interest of government" - but he can't do that all the time or else the Permanent Secretaries will turn on him. So, the "executive" is not the Cabinet, even though the love the the public to believe that. The Cabinet makes policy and suggest legislation and regulations. They have no executive power. The Parliament (even though many of the same in Cabinet) make Law. The Courts interpret anything in the law which is unclear or which has to be applied to an unforeseen scenario which was not contemplated at the time the law was written, or is suggested to be unconstitutional. What is going on here, however, is the Cabinet thru their "influence" over the Finance Ministry has control over any expenditure by the Legislature (The House & Senate) and the House has not seen fit in over 40 years to provide the House itself with a budget. The Cabinet exercises this influence by refusing to appoint anyone to the position of Financial Secretary (knowing how powerful that position is). We have had an "ACTING" Financial Secretary since prior to 2010 thru 2 changes in PMs. It is a very slick move by government. They feign democracy by no longer having the PM be the Minister of Finance (like Pindling and Ingraham) - but chopping off the head of finance by not having an FS. Since civics is not taught in our schools, the vast majority of Bahamians do not even know that this is a problem. A problem "unknown" is well hidden. I must give them credit for their craftiness. One has to truly wonder what was the purpose of the Constitutional Reform Commission, and how is it that its members have remained silent for over a decade now.
JokeyJack 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
My name is Jokey Jack and I approve this message. LOL
As for the article itself, I would add that anyone (including the IMF) who tells you that they know what is going to happen over the next four years, should be advised or assisted in obtaining psychiatric treatment. The world no longer works in a way in which such long term predictions are feasible. Also, with the way that China exercises its influence globally (beneath the radar) - you will often not know what is going to happen until it has either already happened or it is too late to stop it. On January 20th, that influence stands to expand significantly. Notice how the US Government cannot even stop them from having a phone app (TikTok). If they can't stop a phone app, what can they do? Nothing. The war is over. We lost. There are lots of introductory Chinese language/speaking videos on Youtube. I would direct you to those with haste.
John 50 minutes ago
The fact is now matter how one slices the economic pie, business will not be as usual. At least for some time. And even as the virus cases have flattened in this country, and begins to taper off worldwide (some countries like the US are still in a surge), it will be months befor the final economic toll of this pandemic is seen and/or felt. Many smaller businesses, for example, will try and struggle thru the holiday season hoping to find a tail wind that can push them forward towards safer territory. And whilst the government may need to search out other sources of revenue, which may include some forms of taxation, it must now ever attempt to increase the tax burden on businesses and individuals that have suffered the pandemic. They, too, need a grace period for recovery and if they are taxed out of existence, that it makes the government’s recovery efforts even more difficult. In economics there is a term called ‘satisficing’. Where you make a sacrifice for the good of the economy and become satisfied with the results.
