Parliamentary Elections Bill Will Create Voter Register

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames yesterday tabled the Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) Bill in the House of Assembly, which will create a permanent voter register once passed.

Currently, the voter register expires every five years.

The bill says: “A person registered as a voter entitled to vote at an election on the current register, shall remain registered as a voter entitled to vote at an election on the continuous register, unless his name is removed from the register by the parliamentary commissioner.”

The parliamentary commissioner can remove a person from the register if it is determined that the person has, among other things, died; is deemed to be suffering from a legal incapacity and is not entitled to be registered as a voter or to vote at any election; is found not to be entitled to register as a voter or to be retained on the register of voters upon a revision of the register; or has had an objection to his registration as a voter.

The bill allows biometric voters’ cards to be issued in place of the traditional paper voter cards and counterfoils.

“The bill also seeks to allow registered voters who are 65 years and older on the day appointed for the taking of the poll, to vote as special voters in the advanced poll,” the bill says.

The creation of a continuous voters’ register has caused some to speculate Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will call an election before May 2022, imitating some of his counterparts around the Caribbean who called elections this year during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Dr Minnis sought to temper such speculation last month.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Small Business Development Centre grant presentation at Gladstone Road Freight Terminal last month, Dr Minnis said: “Election is due on, I think, May 2022. That’s why I know, so ‘the’ election is not due until May 2022. So, they can talk whatever they want to, that’s when it is due.”

In September, he told reporters he was committed to saving lives and restoring the economy amid the pandemic and was not focused on an early election.