Petition To Stop Disney Close To 400,000 Signatures

A PETITION launched by environmental activists in protest of Disney’s plans to construct a multi-million-dollar cruise destination in South Eleuthera has collected almost 400,000 signatures.

The petition is a part of a campaign, “STOP Disney - Last Chance for Lighthouse Point”, to persuade the international company to abandon its plans.

Up to press time yesterday, total signatures exceeded 399,000 on website change.org, with campaign officials describing the move as an “exciting” one.

“We’re looking to reinvigorate the campaign and continue pushing out the fact that we do need answers to our questions,” re-Earth president, Sam Duncombe told The Tribune.

“Disney’s pages on Lighthouse Point talk about how they’re going to be respectful to the environment… and on one hand, they push out a lot of good information but then they’re not walking the walk when it comes to their own development.”

A Disney spokesperson was contacted about the petition but provided no comment up to press time.

Those sounding alarm against the project include the Bahamas Reef Environment Education Foundation, EARTHCARE, reEarth, as well as its partners Waterkeepers Bahamas and Save the Bays.

The environmental watchdogs are concerned about the negative implications the project could create for the area’s environment and want more sustainable development options for South Eleuthera and its residents.

Reiterating activists’ longtime concerns in a statement yesterday, Ms Duncombe added: “We are deeply concerned about Disney’s plans for a massive cruise ship port at Lighthouse Point that threaten this unique natural place treasured by generations of Bahamians and visitors from around the world. This is not the place where an environmentally-responsible corporation would choose to develop a massive cruise ship port.”

In 2019, the government and Disney Island Development Ltd signed a Heads of Agreement for the construction of a $250m to $400m cruise port and entertainment facility at Lighthouse Point.

The deal allows for the conveyance of 190 acres of land along the southernmost point of the property — a $6.29m value — to the government for establishment of a national park.

Some 120 Bahamians are expected to be employed directly during the construction of the project, which will begin after the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) – which was submitted last December—and Environmental Management Plan (EMP) has been approved by the government.

Public consultation must also be completed, and all other necessary government permits and approvals granted.

Giving an update on the process during a Ministry of Environment press conference in September, officials said they were still in the process of finalising the document, noting it will be released to the public soon.

However, environmentalists say Disney’s EIA appears to be “missing in action.”

“It seems like Disney’s EIA is missing in action,” Ms Duncombe stressed to this newspaper. “We were told it was submitted ten months ago and then we were told it was more submissions happening. None of it has been released to the public.”

“The environmental regulations that (were) passed a few months ago, we were asked to comment. We did and they didn’t take any of our considerations. Our fear is given the fact that the whole world is literally suffering from this pandemic that this is just going to be rushed blindly ahead and let so many things go.”

Activists also said Disney’s EIA “must address the realities of climate change, COVID, and systemic injustice and provide an opportunity for meaningful public participation.”

They continued: “Disney has the opportunity to show real leadership in making the transformation to a new model of lower-impact, lower-carbon, and higher-community-benefit tourism. Let’s make Lighthouse Point a beacon of hope for the future.”

Disney Cruise Line has previously said that the company will only proceed with the project if it can be done in an “environmentally responsible manner.”

"Previous development proposals for Lighthouse Point, which was privately owned for decades before Disney's purchase included plans for hundreds of homes, condominiums, villas, a hotel and a 140-slip marina construction." the company said on its website

"What Disney Cruise Line plans to do is much different and is designed to have as little impact as possible on the natural environment. In fact, the project will leave the overwhelming majority of the site undeveloped...Disney is also donating more than 190 acres, including the site's southernmost point and a significant amount of beachfront proper, to the government and people of The Bahamas ”