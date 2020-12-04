Government Honours Day For People With Disabilities

THE government said it salutes members of the disabled community for their contributions to Bahamian society as the world marked the 28th International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly, and it aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

“The Bahamas is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and is pleased to play its part in the observance of this important day,” a press release noted. “The observance will also be marked with a week devoted to the concerns of those with disabilities.

In the words of the UN Secretary General António Guterres, “As the world recovers from the pandemic, we must ensure that the aspirations and rights of persons with disabilities are included and accounted for in an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 world. “This vision will only be achieved through active consultation with persons with disabilities and their representative organisations.”

In its release, the government said it “salutes members of the disabled community for their contribution and innovations in society.

“We encourage their full inclusion in and full accessibility to all aspects of development.”