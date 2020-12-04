Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening Fiancée’S Ex-Boyfriend

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old man who threatened to shoot his fiancée’s ex-boyfriend during an argument was bound over to keep the peace for six months.

Shanton Lloyd appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney after he was accused of threatening to harm his fiancée’s ex on August 22.

The prosecution said the man told police he was having a conversation with his daughter’s mother on the phone, when Lloyd came on the line and threatened to shoot and kill him. As a result of his complaint, Lloyd was arrested. In an interview with police at the East Street South station, he admitted to being in a verbal altercation with the complainant, but denied threatening to harm him.

During the hearing, Lloyd’s counsel told the magistrate his client was in a relationship with the complainant’s “baby mother”. He claimed Lloyd did not like how the man was speaking to his fiancée on the phone, so in his “act of chivalry”, he said some things in an effort to defend her.

After Lloyd pleaded guilty, he was bound over to keep the peace for six months. If he doesn’t, he could risk being fined $300 or spending one month behind bars.