No Holiday Carnival Allowed This Year

THE government said a decision has been made in consultation with health officials not to allow the holiday carnival into the country this year.

The news came in a statement over the weekend dispelling “false reports” circulating on WhatsApp that operators of the annual Christmas Carnival have received permission from the government to operate this holiday season.

“These reports are untrue,” government officials said.

“The government has not issued any permits to the operators of the carnival. The decision has been taken, in consultation with health officials, not to allow the carnival this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health risks associated with large public gatherings.

“The public is encouraged to rely on official and credible sources of information.”