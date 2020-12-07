Woman Taken To Hospital After Shooting

A WOMAN was taken to hospital after she was shot on Saturday night.

Around 9pm, police responded to a Shot Spotter alert on Bonaby Alley off Kemp Road. On the officers’ arrival, they received information that a woman was dropping a friend home when an unknown person discharged a weapon in her direction. She was hit on her right side while seated in her vehicle, police said.

She was taken to hospital where her condition was not known up to press time.

Meanwhile a man was stabbed in Abaco during a fight yesterday. Police said shortly before 1am Sunday, officers were called to the Marsh Harbour Clinic where a man was brought in suffering from multiple stab wounds about the body and hands. The man, who is from New Providence, reported that he had had an argument with a man known to him that resulted in him being stabbed about his body.

He is listed in serious condition and was later airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

New Providence police are also investigating two armed robberies that occurred on Friday.

In the first incident, shortly before 7pm two masked men, one with a handgun, entered a business in Peardale and demanded cash. The female cashier complied with the gunman’s request. Both suspects escaped in an unknown direction.

A few minutes later, around 7.20pm, a man was standing in front of the government complex located on Windsor Lane when he was accosted by three men, one of whom was armed with a black handgun. The suspects then robbed him of cash and escaped on foot.

Investigations into these matter continue.