Face To Face: Deidre Has Designs On More Than Just Graphics

By FELICITY DARVILLE

The name Deidre M Bastian is a familiar one to devoted Tribune readers. She has been the brains behind “The Art of Graphix” - a column in the Tribune business section twice a month on Thursdays. I enjoy her column because it is usually filled with great tips and advice for graphic design and other creative projects in the media field. She is a professionally trained graphic designer and brand marketing analyst who has willingly shared industry secrets and artist tips and tricks with anyone willing to read her column. Last week, Deidre celebrated her 12th anniversary as a columnist, and she decided to do something that is not often done in journalism - she decided to become the interviewee.

This led to an intriguing conversation where I discovered that Deidre is so much more than a graphic artist. The same passion for helping others through a newspaper column is the same passion that led Deidre to become a certified life coach. She realised that helping people was a part of her purpose, and she has been on a mission to touch as many lives as possible ever since.

“I became a life coach because throughout my walk in life, I was always the go-to person,” she explained.

“People would call and ask me for help in situations - friends and family. So it was a passion for me and I felt it was my duty to help others. Becoming a life coach was something I couldn’t avoid.

“I am humbled by each opportunity to motivate, influence and inspire anyone who needs assistance.”

Deidre was a graphic designer at the Bahamas Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) for many years before she launched her own business - Osh Cort Graphics, a home-based graphic design business. She studied desktop publishing at the College of The Bahamas continuing education programme and software programming at Learning Tree International. She studied media and advertisement design at Miami Lakes Technical and computer science at Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas. Learning is a lifelong assignment for Deidre. She also obtained an associate’s degree in computer science from Success Training College, and a Master’s in business administration from Nova Southestern University.

“Writing and graphic design has always been my passion,” she told me.

“My column is based around me devoting my time to sharing my knowledge and giving back. I started writing the column because I was bombarded with daily questions regarding graphic design. I receive many emails thanking me for the simple explanations and layman’s terms that I give my readers to help them with their own projects. This is what I draw from. My hope is to continue to inspire, motivate and help people always stay on top of their game.”

A media professional at heart, Deidre is even gaining new skills in videography to expand her repertoire.

A recent column was dedicated to helping readers develop a strong social media presence. She delves into the steps for building brand awareness in order to use social media as an effective marketing tool. She explains that social media is “both a science and an art” that requires “meticulous strategy”. She explains ways to make a brand consistent across social media platforms, and the importance of the messaging and of course, the graphic art in having a successful media campaign.

“The fundamentals of graphic design and branding is vital - hence the column’s focus,” she said.

With all that keeps Deidre busy, she still fulfilled a personal goal of becoming an author. In late 2019, she published “Unplug - Take Back Your Power”.

In the book, she encourages readers to “put rejection in its place” in order to become who they were destined to be.

“A prophet may never be honoured in his own home,” she said.

“We may never gain support by people we are relatively close with, especially if they are intimidated by the ‘great thing’ we may become. In this same vein, sometimes the rejections we experience are not about who we were in the past, but who we may become in the future.”

Deidre is ready to become all she can be to serve as an example to those she will coach of how to take back their power. She is already working on a second book.

This Prince William High School graduate has come a long way. Knowing the importance of nurturing the dreams of children, Deidre decided to create a Facebook platform called “God’s Awesome Children”. It showcases the talents and educational journey of Bahamian children.

“I wanted to showcase the achievements of children.

“I feel this platform will encourage kids to do better, and it would also help their peers.

“If their peers see what they achieve, they would say, ‘I can do it as well’. Sometimes parents send the information to me and I post it on the platform. It’s not only for Nassau.

“It’s for the entire Commonwealth of The Bahamas. I have had parents in the Out Islands send their children’s report cards... anything their kids are doing, they send it to me and I give them a place to shine.”

She looks forward to creating more valuable content for her column in the years to come: “The Art of Graphix keeps me on the cutting edge of software, which is a win-win for me, as I am not only imparting knowledge; I am learning as well.

“Sharing is what life is all about. There is no better way than through a device that reaches millions of people, not only locally - but globally via technology.”

She gave this advice: “Everything that comes to you belongs to you, but you must create the capacity to receive it!”