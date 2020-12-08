‘It’S Time To Stop Pinewood Floods’: Rahming Won’T Support Another Budget That Doesn’T Deal With Issue

By TANEKA THOMPSON

PINEWOOD MP Reuben Rahming said he will not support another budget that “neglects” his constituency and does not include financing to address long standing flooding issues in the area.

Mr Rahming said while he believes Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is the best person to lead the country, he does not “blindly support” the Free National Movement. He told Parliament he does not want to be put in a position to choose between his constituents and party loyalty, saying in that case, the government would “lose against my conviction”.

“Pinewood has suffered an injustice for a long time and my politics doesn’t supersede my divine conscience,” Mr Rahming, high commissioner to CARICOM, said in a passionate address in the House of Assembly.

“I remember every time I stand here, that this seat does not belong to the FNM, it does not belong to Reuben. This belongs to the residents of Pinewood.

“This administration has been doing good by Pinewood and this country. I don’t blindly support this administration no way — my conscience wouldn’t allow it.”

“I’m the kind of man I want to see the war I’m going into, I want to see the battle... don’t cover my eyes when I go. So everything I say is blatant and deliberate and I mean it with all my heart.”

He also said: “I mean it with all my heart saying that Dr Hubert Minnis, in my opinion and I will stand alone at that until God tells me different, is the best person for this country. And I am afraid of the alternative, I really am.

“But I want my people to know that what Pinewood needs falls within the money category. So I am speaking to each one of my Cabinet colleagues. . .Pinewood needs deliverance in this term. “We have paid into this Consolidated Fund after countless MPs after MPs and if God is going to take a simple shepherd boy (to get the job done). . .we need to do what we need to do for Pinewood.”

Mr Rahming said he has always been supportive of the government in the House of Assembly and was “calling in that debt right now”.

“In this upcoming budget, the people of Pinewood expect to have monies allotted for the fight against that flooding in that constituency,” he said.

“And no one could tell me that after 25 years that they have not invested enough in this country, in the Consolidated Fund, to be justified an allotment of whether it’s $5m, $10m—we have done miracles in these hard times.

“Whether COVID is here or not I am standing here saying Pinewood deserves it. . .Do not leave Pinewood, do not put me in that position because you will lose against my conviction. They are God’s people, so I am asking you. . .I am standing here not questioning your loyalty and love for Pinewood. I am standing here because I believe I can count on it.

“I am asking y’all to ensure that by next year’s budget, that there is a clear line item, that there is an allotment for relief and satisfaction for my constituency. That is all I ask.

“. . .Please ensure that these people experience ‘people’s time’ and a lot what needs to be allotted. I have to say it because it was in my spirit. I cannot and will not support a budget that neglects Pinewood, not again. They will not have another MP that will sit by and watch bridges built, roads covered, monuments built, great things done for everyone else—and I’m happy because we’re all Bahamians—and Pinewood is left behind. I cannot do it.”

The Pinewood community has been plagued with devastating flooding for years, despite frequent promises from politicians that the matter would be addressed.

In 2013, then area MP Khaalis Rolle said a new drainage system for the area could cost the government as much as $13m. He started plans for the new drainage system, however, the initiative was never carried out under the Christie administration.

In August 2019, Mr Rahming said more drains would be installed in the area, but warned they are not a “panacea” for the issue. At the time, he estimated $10m was needed to address the flooding issue in Pinewood — money which he said could not be allocated at the time.

In October, area residents said the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were exacerbated by heavy flooding brought on by rainstorms. The flooding pushed rainwater into homes, damaged items and was so high some residents were seen paddling in kayaks.