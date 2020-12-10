Atlantis Hopes For 'Take-Off' In 2021

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A senior Atlantis executive yesterday voiced optimism that guest bookings will "take off" in the 2021 first quarter after a slow start to its re-opening that begins today.

Russell Miller, the Paradise Island mega resort's executive vice-president of hotel operations, said: "We're optimistic. It's going to start out slow, but then we will gradually build up, so by Christmas and New Year we think we'll be at a good level of occupancies and we're hoping for the first quarter to take off and be also successful for us."

Atlantis is recalling around 3,000 staff for today's partial re-opening following a near nine-month shutdown due to COVID-19, with the Royal Towers, The Reef and Harborside timeshare complexes among the facilities that will open first.

Amenities and attractions that will open include the casino, Dolphin Cay marine habitat and its 50,000 aquatic animals, marina, Mandara spa, Ocean Club Golf Course, restaurants such as Nobu and Todd English's Olives, the Marina Village and Crystal Court shops. Others will open as and when visitor demand returns to pre-pandemic levels.

With COVID-19 infections in The Bahamas' key source market, the US, continuing to soar and remain near the 200,000 mark daily, Mr Miller said: “We're operating under the safety zone concept. So every guest that comes into the country for government protocols will have to have the PCR tests.

“When they check in, we'll need evidence of the PCR test plus the Travel Visa. But in the bubble, they will not have to have any additional tests. So if they are here beyond five days, they do not require to have the fifth day test. They can enjoy the facilities, all of the amenities we have in place, and just have a great vacation without any additional test requirements.

"When you walk through the property you'll see that we have a number of sanitising stations set up, and protocols in place for the employees coming back. It's been now about four weeks that we've started doing this. Every employee from the top level all the way down through the ranks has to have an antigen test on a weekly basis," Mr Miller added.

“We've partnered with Doctors Hospital to do this and, as you know, they have the two locations at Town Centre Mall, and also at Blake Road. So it's been very easy for us to set it up and schedule our employees and our team members to go there and take the test. I've been doing it now for four or five weeks. It's a very seamless process.

“The test itself is non-evasive, it's easy, and you're in and out of either of the locations in five minutes. So all of our employees now have to do that, as do all of our third party vendors and folks that we work with. It is required that they have the antigen test, and it's to be done and updated every seven days.”

Some tourism stakeholders, such as Bahamas Taxi Cab Union president, Wesley Ferguson, have argued that the so-called “bubble” model for hotel guests cuts smaller tourism stakeholders out of the business.

However, Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister for tourism and aviation, said the Government will continue with the "bubble" model as it has seemed to work well for other jurisdictions in the Caribbean. He added that larger hotels such as Atlantis and Baha Mar would not have agreed to reopen had the Government not approved this.