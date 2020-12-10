Atlantis Hopes For 'Take-Off' In 2021

By YOURI KEMP
Tribune Business Reporter
A senior Atlantis executive yesterday voiced optimism that guest bookings will "take off" in the 2021 first quarter after a slow start to its re-opening that begins today.
Russell Miller, the Paradise Island mega resort's executive vice-president of hotel operations, said: "We're optimistic. It's going to start out slow, but then we will gradually build up, so by Christmas and New Year we think we'll be at a good level of occupancies and we're hoping for the first quarter to take off and be also successful for us."
Atlantis is recalling around 3,000 staff for today's partial re-opening following a near nine-month shutdown due to COVID-19, with the Royal Towers, The Reef and Harborside timeshare complexes among the facilities that will open first.
Amenities and attractions that will open include the casino, Dolphin Cay marine habitat and its 50,000 aquatic animals, marina, Mandara spa, Ocean Club Golf Course, restaurants such as Nobu and Todd English's Olives, the Marina Village and Crystal Court shops. Others will open as and when visitor demand returns to pre-pandemic levels.
With COVID-19 infections in The Bahamas' key source market, the US, continuing to soar and remain near the 200,000 mark daily, Mr Miller said: “We're operating under the safety zone concept. So every guest that comes into the country for government protocols will have to have the PCR tests.
“When they check in, we'll need evidence of the PCR test plus the Travel Visa. But in the bubble, they will not have to have any additional tests. So if they are here beyond five days, they do not require to have the fifth day test. They can enjoy the facilities, all of the amenities we have in place, and just have a great vacation without any additional test requirements.
"When you walk through the property you'll see that we have a number of sanitising stations set up, and protocols in place for the employees coming back. It's been now about four weeks that we've started doing this. Every employee from the top level all the way down through the ranks has to have an antigen test on a weekly basis," Mr Miller added.
“We've partnered with Doctors Hospital to do this and, as you know, they have the two locations at Town Centre Mall, and also at Blake Road. So it's been very easy for us to set it up and schedule our employees and our team members to go there and take the test. I've been doing it now for four or five weeks. It's a very seamless process.
“The test itself is non-evasive, it's easy, and you're in and out of either of the locations in five minutes. So all of our employees now have to do that, as do all of our third party vendors and folks that we work with. It is required that they have the antigen test, and it's to be done and updated every seven days.”
Some tourism stakeholders, such as Bahamas Taxi Cab Union president, Wesley Ferguson, have argued that the so-called “bubble” model for hotel guests cuts smaller tourism stakeholders out of the business.
However, Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister for tourism and aviation, said the Government will continue with the "bubble" model as it has seemed to work well for other jurisdictions in the Caribbean. He added that larger hotels such as Atlantis and Baha Mar would not have agreed to reopen had the Government not approved this.
tribanon 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
And all that "bubble" model does is re-inforce the "all-inclusive" model the giant land based hotels and monstrous floating hotels having been perfecting in recent decades. Without government policies that support and encourage meaningful linkages to our national economy, tourism tied to the "all-inclusive" model will only put an ever increasing share of the economic pie on the plates of foreign owned corporations. And that of course will do little to help improve the standard of living and quality of life for the vast majority of Bahamians, while leaving our country's finances and foreign currency reserves in a most dismal state.
I've said it time and time again, both D'Aguilar and Minnis are much too easily manipulated by corrupt foreign actors in the tourism industry, especially the cruise ship industry, who greedily want all of the economic benefits from our country's great natural resources (sun, sand and sea) for themselves and to hell with most Bahamians.
Proguing 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
Will the cruise ships also operate in a "bubble"?
tribanon 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Thanks to our corrupt and all too easily manipulated politicians, the cruise ships are pretty much in their own 'all-inclusive' economic 'bubble' as it is. Their unscrupulous operators pocket for themselves just about every dollar spent by their passengers on onboard shopping and entertainment as well as beaching and other activities on the land based properties they control in The Bahamas.
Be careful not to confuse the 'health' bubbles our devious politicians and their foreign pay masters are now cleverly using to justify what will be new 'economic' bubbles on steroids with not even crumbs for us poor Bahamians.
JokeyJack 29 minutes ago
Tribanon, you are totally correct. Perhaps it is a good thing that this Covid came and is showing us that we are surviving without the cruise ships. This is because we actually survived without them anyway because we got next to nothing from them.
More and more Bahamians are waking up and realizing the true value of things and learning that all that glitters isn't gold.
Rest assured though, the government will not allow any new industries to flourish here because they won't be able to control them. This aragonite thing that Lincoln playing with will be quashed right away - no way the government gonna let ordinary Bahamians get their hands on any real amount of money.
If you allow a slave to earn enough money to buy a horse, he will buy one and ride away on it.
Clamshell 5 minutes ago
Well said, Tribanon. Hear, hear.
JokeyJack 26 minutes ago
This is so VERY VERY funny. As I predicted, this December thing would be a non-starter. Now they talking about first quarter - LOL !!!! So funny. There won't be no first quarter or second quarter pick up in tourists as long as we have this stupid health visa and other red tape preventing both tourists and Bahamians from moving. We can't even go from island to island.
Now government is just eyeing big money on these freezers they wanna get one for each island - LOL. The money never stops on their side does it?
Get rid of the health visa and get rid of the test requirements, or we can all starve together.
