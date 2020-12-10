Extra Time For Dorian Exemptions

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
IN an effort to assist Hurricane Dorian survivors who experienced rebuilding delays due to COVID-19 restrictions, the government has extended several tax exemptions deemed “critical” to Abaco and Grand Bahama’s recovery to June 2021.
The move should be a welcome reprieve to many residents, who have long been pleading with the Minnis administration for further extension of the tax breaks, many of which were initially set to expire at the end of this month.
Addressing the matter in the Senate yesterday, newly appointed Minister of State for Finance Kwasi Thompson said the government has decided to extend several of its tax relief measures to next year as a result of COVID-19’s negative impact on rebuilding efforts.
This includes tax free purchases of all locally bought and imported home furniture items and other homeware appliances.
Local gas has also been designated as a tax-free item in the special communities, given the fact many residents are still without electricity and having to use portable generators as means to electrify their homes.
Further, the government is also offering VAT payable discounts on real property fees provided transactions do not exceed $500,000.
“Despite the fact that government’s revenues are down as much as 50 percent, this administration is ensuring that we still do as much as possible to cushion the economic blow for communities experiencing hardship,” Senator Thompson said yesterday.
“The reality of the fiscal situation means that we cannot do or have everything on our wish list. However, the government will continue to deliver tax relief in critical areas. So, we recognise the need for concessionary fuel pricing while the work to rebuild the power grid continues.
“For that reason, the local sale of fuel will continue to be tax free given the ongoing need to run portable generators as electricity restoration continues in some communities.”
He continued: “We also recognise that rebuilding takes time and the reconstruction of damaged homes continues. For that reason, the local sale and importation of household furniture, furnishings and appliances will continue to be tax free.
“We recognise that many ordinary Bahamians are still looking to buy and sell properties for regular residential development. For that reason, we are extending the opportunity to receive a discount on the Vat payable on the sale of real property for transactions valued up to $500,000.
“We recognise as well that vehicles that have been ordered, they ought to arrive in the country by the end of December. Accordingly, the government will honour the current tax concession on replacement vehicles provided that there is documentary evidence that has been shipped before December 31, 2020 and provided that it arrives by April 30 of 2021.”
Abaco and East Grand Bahama were declared special economic recovery zones by the government in 2019 following Hurricane Dorian’s devastation.
The economic recovery zone plan provides businesses and homeowners in storm-ravaged islands with a variety of tax breaks and concessions.
For example, VAT, import duty and excise tax has been eliminated on construction materials and all other physical goods sold and brought into the zones.
The government also removed VAT from construction services. Some of the relief initiatives were initially set to expire in June, but the government in May extended the tax breaks until December 2020 due to COVID-19’s impact.
Yesterday, Senator Thompson clarified that “the relief provisions for business licenses, real property taxes and from VAT and import taxes on consumables, clothing, equipment and other replacement items” will still be discontinued at the end of this month.
However, the tax exemptions related to building materials, as well as the elimination of VAT on construction services are not due to expire until next June.
Senator Thompson said while the government understands residents’ desire to have all the measures extended until next year, officials cannot do so due to economic restraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Certainly, we appreciate the views expressed by some that all current measures should be continued,” he stressed. “That sentiment, however, had to be weighed against the reality of a very challenged fiscal situation brought about by the current economic reality.
“Nonetheless, the government is demonstrating that it is fully committed to supporting the ongoing Hurricane Dorian recovery process that continues in the special economic recovery zone. The work is not over and we plan on leaving no one behind.”
tribanon 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
It's plain as day neither Minnis nor Thomson know what they're doing when it comes managing the crippling state of our country's finances. They both readily admit that "government's revenues are down as much as 50%", but they continue to approve the kinds of tax relief measures that will put great pressure on the severely weakened state of our country's foreign currency reserves. Meanwhile they have yet to announce that the IMF is on the verge of forcing government to impose across the board cuts in the salaries and benefits of public sector employees, to include all employees of loss-making government owned entities.
Leadership of the PLP already knows the international lending agencies like the IMF, IDB, etc. are about to force the Minnis-led administration to adopt much harsher austerity measures and, accordingly, a snap general election is likely to be called in early 2021. As stupid as Minnis is, even he recognizes most Bahamians will soon be hurting a whole lot more than they are right now.
JokeyJack 19 minutes ago
Tribanon, you must not be aware of the extraordinary power of the Abaco Haitian Pastor's Association. Their flock need work, and they have more flock there now than before Dorian. They are now all over the out islands such as Hope Town and Green Turtle and Guana etc, along with their new town in Treasure Cay. Guana is the new Mudd, and some are even calling it Guana Mudd (LOL). This phenomenon is also striking Eleuthera from end to end, and Andros.
Does anybody know how these Haitians are obtaining food and water while Bahamians are going to bed hungry? One reason is the NGOs are helping them, but that's not the only reason. Go to Abaco and look where the NGOs are doing the bulk of their work. It is rumored that foreign home owners are hiring them left and right. And, sad to say, even many Bahamians are likely hiring them, since it is said that they did in the past.
it is said that if a starving Bahamian found a slice of bread on the road and picked it up to eat it, but two Haitians happened to be passing by, he would hand it to them for their nourishment.
They are just like the Chinese. There is no stopping them. I don't know why the government even spends money printing Bahamian Passports anymore. What value are they?
