Food Distributed In Grand Bahama

THE Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation together with valued partners Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity have provided healthy food supplies to disadvantaged families across the island of Grand Bahama.

Although more than a year has passed since Hurricane Dorian left Grand Bahama in ruins, many families are still in recovery mode. Homes are in need of repair and families are in need of basic essentials, including food.

For this initiative, which was carried out on November 29, the GBDRF provided food supplies, and partners Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity sorted, packaged, and delivered them.

“Ensuring families have the basic necessity of food is of utmost importance at this time,” said Karla McIntosh, director of the GBDRF. “People are still hurting and we want to help as much as we are able. With local partnerships we can do more, so we are truly grateful for the assistance of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.”

Afrika Karamo, president of Zeta Rho Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, said: “We are delighted to have another opportunity to partner with the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation and with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s local chapter. Our combined efforts allowed us to reach 98 families, a fitting number as we celebrated our 98th Founders’ Day in ‘Rhovember’ of this year.”

President of the local Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Chapter, Ntieado Knowles, added: “Our island has experienced challenging times since Hurricane Dorian and, now, COVID-19 has made 2020 a tumultuous year for so many families.

“It warms our hearts to know that we were able to help provide sustenance to many. Food is an essential part of our everyday lives that we all need and deserve.”