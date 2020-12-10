Kadeem Coleby Posts Triple Double

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter



Kadeem Coleby continues to post career numbers this season in the Japanese B-League and recorded another milestone in his fourth season with the Akita Northern Happinets.

Coleby finished with a triple double - 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists - in the Happinets’ 89-70 win over league defending champion Alvark Tokyo last night in Akita, Japan.

He shot 9-11 from the field and also added a game high four blocks as the Happinets extended their winning streak to three games and improved to 11-8 on the season.

Coleby leads the team in scoring and rebounding at 14 points and 8.4 boards per game. He is shooting 69 percent from the field and is also averaging 1.5 blocks and 2.5 assists per game.

Lashann Higgs has moved into a starting role and has taken on a greater scoring load for her struggling Embutidos Pajariel Bembibre PDM in Spain’s Liga Femenina Endesa.

Higgs scored a game high 27 points and grabbed six rebounds in her team’s 81-64 loss to the undefeated Perfumerias Avenida (14-0).

In her rookie season of pro basketball, Higgs has emerged as the team’s leading scorer at 14.8 points per game and is also leading in steals at 4.5 per game. She is also shooting a team high 52 percent from the field and is second in rebounds at 4.5 per game. Embutidos is just 2-11 on the season.

Tavario Miller finished with another double double for Boca Juniors in Argentina’s Liga Nacional de Básquet.

Miller led his club to an 88-66 win over the bottom-ranked H.Americano. He totalled 14 points and 16 rebounds in 26 minutes as Boca Juniors got above .500 at 4-3, third in the South group.

In his second season in Argentina, Miller has had an immediate impact with his new club, averaging 15.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Travis Munnings continues to post impressive numbers for U.D. Oliveirense in the Portuguese LPB League. He finished with eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 23 minutes of his club’s 102-54 win over Barreirense. Munnings is averaging 13.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game through seven contests.

Robert Nortmann returned to Germany after his appearance with the Baha Mar senior men’s national team at the AmeriCup Qualifiers in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Nortmann finished with nine points and nine rebounds for Romerstrom Gladiators Trier in their 104-77 loss to Phoenix Hagen in the German ProA League.

Nortmann is averaging 9.3 points and seven rebounds per game this season.