Deal Signed Over Search And Rescue

THE Bahamas has entered into an official agreement with the United States for search and rescue missions.

A contract signing ceremony marked the occasion at the Ministry of Tourism’s headquarters yesterday. Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar signed on behalf of The Bahamas. US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John McNamara signed for the United States.

Calling it a groundbreaking event, Mr D’Aguilar said he was excited that the two countries have formalised this process as thousands of persons have found themselves in distress in Bahamian waters.

“A requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO) is that all member states should have an effective search and rescue (SAR) regime or engage the services of a service provider or another state to provide the SAR services,” he said. “While the United States of America (USA) Coast Guard frequently assists the Bahamas with search and rescue missions for downed or missing aircraft, there is no formal arrangement that governs such assistance.

“In this regard, the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation assisted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority held a series of meetings with USA officials to negotiate the framework for cooperation between the two states for carrying out activities related to search and rescue within the aeronautical and maritime environment of The Bahamas.”

The agreement, he explained, constitutes permission by the government to the Rescue Coordination Centre, Rescue Sub Centre and search and rescue facilities of the USA to coordinate and conduct search and rescue operations in the territorial sea and archipelagic waters of The Bahamas; and gives permission for the USA to enter, overfly and land as appropriate, in Bahamian territory, in the conduct of SAR operations.

Mr McNamara thanked all of the agencies and persons who worked together to bring the system into fruition.

“The United States Embassy, via its Coast Guard liaison, is pleased to partner with our brothers and sisters in The Bahamas to assist with search and rescue operations,” he said. “It has been a long and hard journey to finally make this a reality.”

The minister noted that each party would bear its own costs arising from its participation in SAR operations or in any other activities within the scope of the agreement, except as may be agreed otherwise by the parties in writing in advance.

This agreement is a critical component of the government’s plan to assume control of the country’s sovereign airspace and to enter into a formal agreement for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to continue to manage the upper level of The Bahamas’ airspace.

Mr D’ Aguilar said that recently the government received a letter from the FAA advising what it will cost The Bahamas for them to continue to operate the airspace.

“I will advise at the appropriate time their cost, once we finalise our agreement with the FAA; but needless to say, I am very pleased that we have passed that hurdle because cost to The Bahamas was a major consideration. Now that it has been determined we anticipate the resumption of negotiations early next year to conclude the overarching air navigation services agreement.”

This is the second agreement signed by the two countries this year. In January, an air service agreement was signed.