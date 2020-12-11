Man Fined For Marijuana Possession

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

AN ELEUTHERA man who was found with over $100 worth of marijuana was fined $750 in the Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Police arrested Jared Maycock, 28, after they found 27 grams of Indian hemp in one of his pants pockets on December 8.

He pleaded guilty to one count of simple possession during his hearing before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

The prosecution said that day, officers observed Maycock playing dominoes. The court heard at the time of the incident, the defendant appeared to look in the direction of officers before acting in a suspicious manner.

Officers then approached Maycock and told him he would be searched in reference to dangerous drugs and firearms. During their investigation, they discovered 27 silver foil wraps which each contained a quantity of suspected marijuana, in the accused’s pocket. Maycock was subsequently arrested and transported to the Harbour Island police station where he admitted to the offence in an interview with police.

During the hearing, Maycock was represented by attorney Ian Cargill. He told the magistrate his client was a fisherman who was the father of a young child. He also noted the defendant admitted his guilt from the onset of the investigation and insisted he was remorseful for his actions.

In response, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt told Maycock she hoped the fact that he had to travel from Eleuthera to the capital to appear in court served as a “wake up call” for him. As a result, she fined the defendant $750 or three months in prison.