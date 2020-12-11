Pm Urges Returning Hotel Workers To Be Responsible

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis cautioned hotel workers returning to their jobs this month to have “some degree of responsibility”.

After a few days of new COVID-19 cases being in the single digits, the Ministry of Health reported 38 new cases for Wednesday. The ministry noted that of this figure, seven people tested positive onboard a cargo vessel sailing in waters near Grand Bahama.

Dr Minnis said a “slight increase” in cases was expected due to the recent US Thanksgiving holiday and associated travel.

“We knew and we had anticipated that we would see an increase at least 10 to 14 days after the...the holiday you have in the US, Thanksgiving holiday and now we’re seeing it’s 10 to 14 days post so we expect a slight increase because of the amount of Bahamians that would’ve travelled there,” Dr Minnis said Friday. “Obviously, some would’ve become infected, but we were prepared for it. We will deal with it appropriately so as to avoid any form of third wave.”

The spike in cases comes as Atlantis recently welcomed 2,500 of its employees back to work this week. With other mega-resorts preparing to restart operations this month, the prime minister urged workers to be careful.

“Only thing I would say to those Bahamians that have returned to work to Atlantis, returning to the Pointe, that will be returning to Baha Mar, that they themselves must display some degree of discipline and responsibility,” he said.

“Means that you cannot work in an environment and then as you leave just go party for all you must be very responsible…. that you could possibly introduce infection into your work environment resulting in the entire facility closing down affecting themselves and the economy at large.

“So protocols have been put in place to minimise that but in spite of the protocol they themselves have some degree of responsibility and I hope that they would all, we would all take it very seriously.”







Dr Minnis spoke to reporters as he toured the Hurricane Hole development on Paradise Island on Friday morning.

The first phase of the development was estimated to cost $70 million. The overall project will cost $250 million.

Executive Chairman and Founder of Sterling Global David Kosoy said the facility is expected to be occupied in a residential, commercial, retail capacity by January. Employment opportunities during the pandemic were one aspect he highlighted about the project.

“No Bahamians were let go at all and no Bahamian had to go to NIB. All of our people stayed and we did hire people because we went on as if the pandemic will be over because it will be over,” Mr Kosoy said.

“We had a lot of very good people available now because people were let go from other companies and we felt that this was an opportune time even if it was a lag in our balance sheet to pick the cream of the crop and so we probably hired at least six people and I’m talking about senior people….During the construction here, no one was let go.”

The second phase is the marina which is three months ahead of schedule and will open in July.

The prime minister noted the work showed Bahamians have the capacity to build hotels and mega-resorts at a quality standard.

Dr Minnis added: “They’re building one of the largest mega-yacht facilities within this part of the world and that will be able to accommodate large yachts and we have the potential of becoming the number one mega-yacht destination in the world and those type of guests in the marina they are high-end guest and therefore they can make an even greater contribution to our company and when they visit they will see what else we have to offer and never knows that they themselves may subsequently invest within the Bahamas.”