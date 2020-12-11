Simeon Hall: Virus Left Me Unable To Walk

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

BISHOP Simeon Hall said he learned first-hand that COVID-19 affects people who contract it in different ways, after the virus left him unable to walk for about a week.

And as he lay in a hospital bed alone and on his back unable to move, the well-known pastor, 73, said the thought of dying came at him fast.

This was compounded by the sober thought of dying without seeing his loved ones for a final time, the co-chair of the Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana said.

“That was different,” Bishop Hall, pastor emeritus at New Covenant Baptist Church, recalled of his experience. “Literally I couldn’t move. I couldn’t walk three, four days after I came out of the hospital.

“This was the scariest part of my experience because I am a hyperactive person. I am always moving but not to have the use of your limbs is frightening.

“But beyond that the thought of death and dying comes to your mind when you contract COVID-19.”

Bishop Hall is a diabetic and told The Tribune yesterday he had taken all the proper steps to ensure he did not get COVID-19.

He said he took a test sometime in October. That initial test was negative, but two days later another test came back positive.

It was a surprise considering he had no apparent symptoms.

“I knew because I am 73 and diabetic, I was most at risk. So, I did everything and still picked it up,” he said.

“Mind you I went to one place I think it was that Thursday and they told me I was negative. That same Saturday I went somewhere else, to my doctor, and he told me I was positive. “

While he had none of the ordinary COVID-19 symptoms, Bishop Hall said he suffered other issues among them, the inability to use his legs.

“That was one of the most trying things I’ve ever went through.

“But to be honest I tried to keep my spiritual connection going. To be on your back for seven, eight days...

“I turned up my spiritual antenna and the Lord planted seven sermons in my spirit and that was my way of confirming I shall live and not die because if God provided you with a sermon, he’s going to provide somewhere for you to preach it.”

He told The Tribune he’s now set his sights on breaking the stigma surrounding getting the virus and wants to feature the stories of survival of more than 20 other pastors who contracted COVID-19.

Back in October, Bishop Hall made a plea from his hospital bed for Bahamians to take COVID-19 seriously after he contracted the disease.

“By now you might have heard that I am very ill in hospital,” he said at the time in a voice note. “I came in hospital to check on something else, only to be told that I had also contracted the COVID virus.

“I thought to call on the body of Christ to pray for me. Pray that the Lord will lift me up and I will stand in the congregation of the Lord one more time, but also, I want to use this occasion to call on Bahamians everywhere to let us take this thing more seriously. Let each Bahamian make a personal effort to bring an end to this disease.”