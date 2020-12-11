Union Tensions Rising On Xmas Bonus Cuts

* TUC chief says 'pure disrespect' not to consult

A trade union leader yesterday blasted that it was "pure disrespect" for employers not to consult over cutting contractually-agreed Christmas bonuses as industrial tensions continued to rise.

Obie Ferguson, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) president, told Tribune Business that private sector employers were now following the public sector's lead in "unilaterally varying" the terms of valid industrial agreements by seeking to either cut or not pay Christmas bonuses that are included in the terms of those deals.

Revealing that Restaurants Bahamas, the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) franchise operator, was seeking to reduce Christmas bonuses as it seeks to reduce expenses amid COVID-19's economic devastation, Mr Ferguson said trade unions were not opposed to this but, rather, the way it was being done.

A representative for Restaurants Bahamas, whose ultimate principal if George Myers, said a response to the TUC chief would be released today. Mr Ferguson, meanwhile, warned it would be "an interesting holiday" if employers failed to discuss with unions in advance any plans to not pay bonuses that are included as part of industrial agreements.

The issue first emerged at the Water & Sewerage Corporation, where the line and management unions are now threatening industrial action after the utility said it simply cannot afford to pay holiday businesses following COVID-19's financial hit, and Mr Ferguson told this newspaper: "There are a number of other organisations not paying the Christmas bonus as they are contracted to do.

"One is Restaurant Bahamas Ltd, better known as KFC. There seems to be an issue with them. The contract there provides for two-and-a-half weeks Christmas bonus, and a ham or turkey. The company has indicated it would only pay one week and a voucher for $40."

Mr Ferguson said KFC's 42 middle-managers, who are part of the Bahamas Hotel and Managerial Association's (BHMA) bargaining unit, would typically receive a collective $61,000 Christmas bonus and around $4,000 to cover hams and turkeys.

He added that the BHMA, and unions in general, were not opposed to Christmas bonus cuts given the financial realities imposed on their employers by the pandemic, but argued that the issue needed to be discussed with the recognised bargaining agent first prior to a unilateral decision being taken and the members informed.

"One of the major problems we have with employers is they need to discuss these things with the union prior to communicating to the bargaining unit unilaterally. It's not so much the issue as the way they go about doing it," Mr Ferguson argued. "In the case of Restaurant Bahamas, and in the case of the Water & Sewerage Corporation, the changes were made without consultation.

"The unions are not diametrically opposed to this, but it's complete disrespect for the industrial agreement. It's creating problems. It's not that we don't want to work with employers in the environment in which we now live in. One has to recognise the economy is not what it used to be."

Mr Ferguson said he was only informed about KFC's plans to cut the Christmas bonus for the BHMA members on December 3, some 12 days before it was stipulated to be paid on December 15. He added that members of the bargaining unit had been informed by the company prior to the union being notified, and discussions taking place between it and the fast food franchise's management.

Some observers will likely view the union complaints as being both greedy and out of touch with reality, and Mr Ferguson abandoning his call made in Tribune Business just a few weeks ago for industrial harmony to prevail amid The Bahamas' fight to provide jobs and income amid the ongoing pandemic.

The TUC chief countered yesterday by arguing that peaceful industrial relations was a two-way street, and employers needed to be just as forthcoming, open and willing to negotiate and dialogue as the unions if disputes and industrial action is to be avoided.

"No one is saying that in difficult times what we agreed to, we may have to relax having regard for the situation," Mr Ferguson told Tribune Business. "What we're saying is that if it's going to be an issue, and the union is the bargaining agent, invite discussions on relaxing what we agreed to, and how best to address it, for the interests of the workers and the interests of the employer.

"If you put a man up against a wall, and he has to protect himself, he has to come forward and anything can happen. It can take on a life of its own and you may end up where you don't want to. We appreciate the COVID-19 environment and the state of the economy; the impact it has had. That doesn't mean you must disrespect the union.

"I'm not excited about industrial action at this time. I made that very clear, but there must be mutual respect for the employer, mutual respect for the employee and whenever an issue arises there's not a unilateral decision. I'm very concerned. Things could get out of hand."

Many Bahamian workers rely on their annual Christmas bonus to finance present and gift shopping, and purchases of holiday food. However, many employers will likely not be in a position to afford them, or at least the normal amount, this year due to the financial blows inflicted by COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns, curfews and other restrictions.