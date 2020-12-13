26 Covid-19 Cases On Friday And Saturday

THE Ministry of Health recorded 26 COVID-19 cases between Friday and Saturday.

According to data issued by the ministry on the weekend, 15 cases were recorded on Saturday while 11 were recorded on Friday.

Ministry of Health officials said 25 cases were recorded on Thursday December 10. Saturday’s cases included two in New Providence, eight in Grand Bahama, two in Abaco, two in Eleuthera and one in Exuma. Five of the cases recorded on Friday were in New Providence, four in Grand Bahama, one in Abaco and one was in Eleuthera.

Of Thursday’s cases, 10 were in New Providence, 14 in Grand Bahama while one was listed as location pending. As of last report, 13 cases were in hospital with one patient in the intensive care unit. COVID-19 deaths have remained at 163 since early November.

Up to Saturday, the country had 7,674 cases overall. Of this figure, 1,382 were active while 6,070 cases have recovered.