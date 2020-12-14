Updated: Newborn Boy Is Abandoned Near Church

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are still searching for the mother of a newborn baby boy found alive in the back of a local church over the weekend with his umbilical cord still attached.

According to initial reports, shortly after 11am on Saturday, police received a tip from an anonymous caller who told them that construction workers at the Church of the Nazarene had found the infant wrapped in a blanket.

“Officers responded and on their arrival, they were shown a male infant with its umbilical cord still attached,” police said.

“The child was taken to hospital for medical attention. Investigations into this matter continue.”

Yesterday, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters told The Tribune police are not following any new leads at the moment.

Last night, the Department of Social Services said the baby boy appears to be four-days-old. The infant is “resting comfortably in the Children’s Ward at the Princess Margaret Hospital,” a statement from the department added.

The statement said pregnant women who may need assistance can reach out to Social Services hotlines free of charge.

“We wish to advise that this incident may not be connected to the COVID-19 pandemic because similar incidents have happened before,” the department said.

“Pregnant women, their relatives or friends are advised that there is assistance available through the Department of Social Services Hotlines, 322-2763 or 422-2763. This service is provided free of charge.

“The Department of Social Services along with its partners at the Royal Bahamas Police Force requests the assistance of the public in locating the infant’s mother, so as to ensure that she receives the requisite medical care,” the statement added.

On Saturday, a video showing the young baby crying on the ground sparked outrage on social media. In the short clip, a man could be heard sharing the location of the baby boy with someone over the phone. Speaking about the incident online, one Facebook user posted: “What is wrong with us as a people in this country? How can we be so cold hearted and heartless to do these unspeakable things? I don’t know your situation, but whoever you are who walked away from that baby...I hope you get the help you surely need. I don’t understand for the life of me how some women can have no feelings or care towards their own child.”

However, other users empathised with the mother of the young child.

Another Facebook comment read: “I hope that the mother seeks medical attention. Next, people please be merciful. The mom could be a distressed teenager, from an abusive home. She could have been raped. There are so many possibilities, we should not pass judgement on her. Let’s pray for her and thank God she did not take the life of the infant. There is plenty of hope for mom.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 919 or the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991.