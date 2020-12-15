Electoral Register Moves Step Forward

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Senate unanimously passed the Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) Bill yesterday, allowing for a permanent voter register to be established for the first time in the country.
The creation of a continuous voters’ register was recommended by the parliamentary commissioner in response to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill says: “A person registered as a voter entitled to vote at an election on the current register, shall remain registered as a voter entitled to vote at an election on the continuous register, unless his name is removed from the register by the parliamentary commissioner.”
Giving his communication during yesterday’s Senate meeting, Attorney General Carl Bethel said the bill couldn’t have come at a more convenient time for the country.
He added the bill, once enacted, would bring forth several advantages to the electoral process, including the elimination of long lines and large gatherings that fall in line with the current COVID-19 protocols.
“This bill is the right bill at the right time for the right reasons,” Senator Bethel said. “There’s been a lot of talk about it but nothing was ever done about it. Now, however, the exigencies that presently confront The Bahamas and the world, particularly, The Bahamas has forced upon us a long awaited and much needed change.
“… What we are avoiding by the passing of this bill is the spectre of mass mobilisation, mass registration because of this pandemic. It’s very simple, most of us have been through this before, we know that social or physical distancing is impossible.”
He continued: “They’re passing around counterfoils, you have to sign two sets - one to be kept in the records of the parliamentary commissioner and one that eventually becomes your voter’s card, you have to take a picture, they have to ask you questions, you’re face-to-face.
“You’re lining up for hours, sometimes lining up inside the building for hours, sometimes outside for hours and… with this process of affecting the most vulnerable in society, the elderly, the infirm and so, quite frankly the decision was made that it would be catastrophic.”
During yesterday’s Senate session, the Progressive Liberal Party also voiced support for the new bill, noting the advantages of having a continuous register far outweighs the disadvantages.
However, their support also did not come without concerns being expressed.
For his part, PLP Senator Dr Michael Darville questioned the accuracy and effectiveness of the databases that will be utilised to update the permanent register.
He also raised concerns on what sort of impact the new registry would have on displaced Hurricane Dorian victims, who have been forced to relocate elsewhere due to their homes being destroyed.
“How will the Parliamentary Registration Department manage the process of a change in home address of persons that are currently on the register? This issue is further compounded by challenges due to the displacement of persons on Abaco and Grand Bahama due to Hurricane Dorian,” he said.
“There’s an issue of the displacement of residents particularly from Abaco and East Grand Bahama who actually live. This is a really strange situation and it has to do with the disaster.”
He added: “These individuals spend most of the day at home at their destroyed dwelling trying to pick up the pieces, trying to get their residence up and going but they actually sleep in residences with family and friends at night while still trying to get assistance from the government to get their dwellings to a liveable condition.
“Given the fact that the voter’s registration is currently based on the building where you reside, would the continuous register take into account this important fact or will these persons be excluded from the register because you cannot determine where they live?”
Dr Darville also called for more transparency from the government concerning those registered as missing or deceased from Hurricane Dorian, insisting that PLP representatives need to be provided with accurate information concerning storm victims to ensure a smooth and fair process.
He said, “The amendment speaks specifically to deaths but not missing persons. Now, we keep hearing a lot of information about this missing persons list and the amount of deaths in Abaco and some reports indicate it may be thousands and it may be above 700 and we don’t know and we will like to find out, because if I’m not mistaken, I think this missing persons list is in the hands of the police.
“But, in order for us to particularly do our part as members to assist in the entire process to clean up the register, we need to know who these people are because we don’t want them to be popping up at the day of the election and we need to know about this because we do have people in Grand Bahama on our side canvassing the area and cannot seem to get access to whose missing and who lives where?”
Comments
tribanon 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
This is all about the destruction of democracy in our country by the Communist Chinese influence that now exists. Every right thinking Bahamian knows full well there is no substitute for in-person voting using an authentic voter's card with photo id that has been issued based on a recently compiled and properly verified voters' register, combined with thumb dipping in indelible ink and paper ballots only on election day. That has been our ideal voting process for for decades now and is greatly trusted by our citizenry as evidenced by our track record of high level voter turnouts. And only persons who can prove they are unable to vote in-person should be allowed to vote by way of a mail-in ballot that they have applied through official channels to receive.
The biggest and most important advantage to keeping the electronic age out of our voting processes is much less opportunity for election fraud, including interference in our national elections by bad foreign state actors like the Communist Chinese Party. Any type of voter's card with a micro chip would be an absurdity for our country and would only serve to quickly invite election fraud through cyber-attacks of one kind or another. Our elected officials are wrongfully being pressured by sinister and evil external forces to make unnecessary and most unsecure changes to our voting processes that are aimed at destroying the integrity of our elections and democracy. This should not be allowed to happen and Bahamians must speak up or risk losing their most fundamental democratic right, i.e. the right to vote in free and fair elections.
Chucky 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Yes it is part of the path to destroying democracy. But your mistaken on the source. It’s USA , uk , Canada etc that are setting the examples, it is there chosen method towards the stealing of all elections.
But no matter, it has always been the rulers who choose who the leaders can be.
Ie here’s two idiots, pick one with your vote. (Ie trump or Biden, Trudeau or sheer, Davis or minnis, etc etc)
The best and brightest, or those who might dare try to change the stays quo shall never be allowed to run for office.
Democracy was never what you thought it was.
