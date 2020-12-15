Fake Cheque Warning

THE Financial Crimes Branch of the Royal Bahamas Police Force is warning the public about fraudulent cheques currently in circulation.

Police said “unscrupulous” people have presented fraudulent cheques purporting to be from the J S Johnson insurance company and drawn on the Royal Bank of Canada.

“The FCIB advises that the cheques are fraudulent,” police said.

“The public is further advised to not accept these cheques and to report the matter immediately to the police.

“We are also warning local businesses in particular to be vigilant and report any concerns to police.”