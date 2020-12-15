Groundbreaking For $1m Centre

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for a $1.8m community centre and hurricane shelter in Central Pines, Abaco, yesterday which he said will be capable of accommodating 800 people during a hurricane.

“The Disaster Reconstruction Authority in partnership with The Bahamas Hope Foundation, Sol Relief, and Ernst and Young is set to build the Abaco centre,” he said. “This facility will serve as a high-performance community centre and storm shelter in Central Pines, Abaco.”

Dr Minnis said he expects the completion of the centre in May 2021, before the beginning of the next hurricane season.

He said the facility will serve the communities of Abaco for meetings, conferences, seminars, religious functions and other cultural events.

He said it is anticipated that other shelters will be built in Abaco and Grand Bahama while traditionally used shelters are supported.

“This summer, my government spent $6m doing repairs to a number of churches and schools in the northern Bahamas,” he said.

“We are in discussion with World Food Kitchen and other partners to provide technical assistance for the centre, which will also act as a logistical and food distribution centre. The Abaco centre is utilising local licensed architects, engineers and general contractors and expects to employ the local workforce.

“The design of the building incorporates traditional elements and colours from local architecture. The structures are designed according to The Bahamas building code, with a wind rating of 180mph, sustained. The structure is single-storey designed to be utilised as a multi-purpose space, including kitchen facilities, full bathrooms facilities, meeting rooms and offices. All the windows and glazing elements are impact resistant glass.”

Dr Minnis said the facility will have appropriate storage spaces for hurricane supplies and provisions along with furnishings for community usage and events.

“The Abaco centre includes ‘standalone’ sustainable elements such as solar driven power supply and distribution and backup power generators powering low voltage energy saving ultra-long lasting LED lighting,” he said. “The centre includes water saving technology with backup storage to maintain operations for at least five days in the event of damage to the water supply infrastructure.

“The building is designed with optimal thermal performance properties, including solar driven air-conditioning solutions.”

Dr Minnis said the building will include state of the art playgrounds, a full-size basketball court, shaded gazebos, dining tables and a one-of-a-kind eco-community botanical garden. He said a school competition in January will determine the name of the centre and that the chosen school will win a $10,000 cash prize with the donation underwritten by a Bahamian businessman.