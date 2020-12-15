Take A Bite Out Of Cancer

The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) recently made a donation to the Cancer Society of the Bahamas to aid in the organisation’s efforts to help those fighting the disease. For the past 10 years BTVI has held its Pink Awareness Bake Sale with all proceeds being donated to cancer awareness support groups in the nation.

The Cancer Society of the Bahamas’s administrator, Errin Storr, thanked BTVI for its donation especially during a time where they are limited due to the pandemic. Ms Storr said all of the organizations fundraisers were cancelled this year so no donation is too small.