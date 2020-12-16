Broadcasting Corporation Staff Walk Out Over Money

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

STAFF at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas briefly walked off the job yesterday in what was said to be a protest over money owed to them.

The action was also meant to show solidarity to a colleague who was suspended after being “provoked” by his supervisor, The Tribune was told.

The employees’ action affected ZNS’ Morning Edition telecast with viewers who tuned in not seeing the programme as expected.

Two managers, who would not normally be in at the time of the walkout, could be seen on the BCB’s premises looking on as the staff were outside the building.

“We are simply tired of being disrespected,” said a BCB source. “We are owed money and they just simply are not paying us and not talking about it. So now it’s time for action and union members have left their posts.”

The BCB staff are claiming to be owed a $900 lump sum (which is meant to be an annual payment); an increment; back pay for a previous increment and sick incentive pay.

“The other reason we walked out is because an editor had an argument with a production manager and the manager, who is older, (allegedly) told him he is not a man and referenced his mother’s personal parts,” the source alleged.

“The young editor got angry and (allegedly) responded with offensive words and was subsequently suspended with pay.”

According to the source, the manager remains on the job and to date, there has been no disciplinary action taken against him. The incident took place in November and the editor, according to the source, is due back to work in January.

The BCB and Bahamas Communications Public Officers Union (BCPOU) are in their last year of the current industrial agreement before going back to the bargaining table. The lump sum was due in April, but the insider said due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was postponed.

“The new chairman, Fred Gotlieb, promised that they would pay us the lump sum in instalments during September, October, November and December,” the BCB source continued. “We just cannot take it anymore. Management here is just disrespectful so we were instructed by our union to walk out of the building.

“There were always excuses from the chairman why he could not speak to the union or any of us to clear up this matter. Now we realise they gave us all $150 on all this money they owe us. This is not fair and it’s so disrespectful.”

Several attempts were made yesterday to contact Parliamentary Secretary Pakeisha Parker-Edgecombe, who has responsibility for the BCB, and Chairman Fred Gotlieb, for comment, but they both had their phones turned off.

The Tribune also reached out to BCPOU president Dino Rolle, however he could not be reached up to press time.