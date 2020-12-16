Housebreaking Suspect Is Denied Bail

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 30-YEAR-OLD man was yesterday remanded to prison over allegations he broke into a woman’s house last week.

Danrico Carey was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and stealing two flat screen televisions, one Mac Pro laptop, three Bluetooth speakers, two Amazon fire sticks and a 60-pound gas tank on December 10.

The prosecution alleged the defendant also dishonestly received the items he was accused of stealing that day.

During his hearing before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis, Carey denied all of the allegations.

His case was subsequently adjourned to March 8, 2021 for trial.

In the meantime, Carey was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.