Updated – Behind Bars: Nygard In Jail After Us Cops Strike

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE US Department of Justice charged Peter Nygard yesterday with sex trafficking and racketeering offences, unsealing a nine-page indictment that accuses the wealthy fashion mogul of sweeping criminal conduct involving minors and others.

The US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York said in a statement that Mr Nygard was taken into custody on Monday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada by Canadian authorities at the request of US officials.

Mr Nygard’s alleged conduct, the Southern District of New York said, arises “out of a decades-long pattern of criminal conduct involving at least dozens of victims in the United States, The Bahamas and Canada, among other locations.”

The indictment represents the gravest legal threat the long-time Lyford Cay resident has ever faced and it comes months after a class action lawsuit was filed in New York accusing him of raping numerous women, many of them Bahamians. The assertions in yesterday’s indictment largely mirror the allegations in the lawsuit.

Mr Nygard has been charged with one count of racketeering, one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, three counts of sex trafficking of a minor and by force, fraud or coercion, one count of transportation of a minor for purpose of prostitution, two counts of transportation for purpose of prostitution and one count of transportation for purpose of prostitution and illegal sexual activity.

The indictment said Mr Nygard “and others known and unknown, including employees of the Nygard Group, used company funds, employees, resources, and influence to recruit, entice, transport, harbour and maintain adult and minor-aged female victims for Nygard’s sexual gratification and, on occasion, the gratification of Nygard’s personal friends and business associates by, among other things, sex trafficking, interstate and international transport for purposes of engaging in prostitution and other illegal sexual activities, and related offences.

“Nygard, and others known and unknown, including employees of the Nygard Group, used force, fraud, and coercion to cause women to engage in commercial sex with Nygard and others, and to remain with Nygard against their will. Nygard, and others known and unknown, including employees of the Nygard Group, have engaged in obstructive conduct aimed at preventing witnesses from reporting Nygard’s sexual crimes.”

Prosecutors allege that Mr Nygard and his associates “targeted women and minor-aged girls who came from disadvantaged economic backgrounds and/or or who had a history of abuse.”

They further allege that the purpose of Mr Nygard and his co-conspirators was to use his business, reputation and resources to conceal their racketeering activities. They allege that the activities took place “at least in or about 1995, up to and including in or about 2020.”

Prosecutors claim that Mr Nygard and his co-conspirators forcibly sexually assaulted, drugged and coerced people into sexual contact with him, including minors.

They allege that Mr Nygard would “use the ruse of modelling and other fashion industry jobs or other career advancement in order to lure victims” into his orbit and keep them there.

Nygard Group employees would allegedly organise “pamper parties” and other “victim-recruitment events” in places like The Bahamas, prosecutors say.

These parties would offer spa-like services and free food and alcohol to guests.

“Corporate travel employees of the Nygard Group and other Nygard Group resources, including a private plane,” would be used to “arrange interstate and international travel for ‘girlfriends’ and other victims. Nygard Group employees kept records of these travel itineraries and of travel documents for ‘girlfriends’ and other victims, including copies of adult victims’ passports and, in at least one case, a copy of a minor victim’s passport,” they claim.

Nygard Group employees were allegedly used to control access to Mr Nygard’s properties, including by refusing to let women and girls leave without Mr Nygard’s approval. Employees and funds were also allegedly used to “garner good publicity and to quash negative publicity related to allegations that Nygard raped or assaulted women and girls.”

Prosecutors allege that employees and funds were used to “intimidate, threaten and corruptly persuade individuals who alleged that Nygard was engaged in sexual assault and sex trafficking in the United States, Bahamas, Canada and elsewhere, including by paying witnesses for false statements and affidavits; threatening witnesses with arrest, jail, prosecution, civil litigation, and reputational harm; and attempting to cause reputational harm and discredit potential witnesses by disseminating false or embarrassing information.”

The indictment alleges that Mr Nygard engaged in sexual swaps “with male friends and businesses associates.” Such people would allegedly bring Mr Nygard a “date” for sex in exchange for access to one of Nygard’s “girlfriends” for sex.

“Girlfriends’ were not consulted in advance that they would be traded for sex and Nygard often pressured them to comply with such swaps at his direction through manipulation, intimidation, degradation and threats,” prosecutors claim.

They also claim that Mr Nygard “maintained control over his victims through threats, promises to grant or withhold modelling opportunities and other career advancement, granting and withholding of financial support, and by other coercive means, including constant surveillance, restrictions of movement, and physical isolation.”

Mr Nygard stepped down from Nygard International in February after authorities raided his Los Angeles home and headquarters in New York. The New York Times reported that month that federal officials had been investigating allegations of sexual assault involving him for at least five months.

The Tribune exclusively reported last year that six women had made formal complaints to Bahamian police concerning Mr Nygard. These were the first documented allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

In February, Assistant Commissioner of Police Solomon Cash, then the head of the Central Detective Unit, said the allegations were still under investigation.

That month, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said local police will investigate the claims that Mr Nygard concealed his alleged sexual crimes by bribing local law enforcement officials. The status of the local investigations is unknown.

Ken Frydman, a spokesman for Mr Nygard, said “no comment” when contacted yesterday.