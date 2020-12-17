Baha Mar Opens Doors Today

BAHA Mar reopens today to local and international travelers, marking whag the resort destination says is its “steadfast commitment to a strong future for The Bahamas and its hospitality and tourism industry”.

The resort has been shuttered since March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resort reopens with the return of 1,800 associates and heightened safety and health measures in place, hotel officials said.

Baha Mar’s phased reopening begins with the opening of Grand Hyatt Baha Mar today, followed by the return of Rosewood Baha Mar and SLS Baha Mar in 2021.

The resort said it has implemented a ‘commitment to wellbeing’, which includes revised cleanliness protocols that “go above and beyond Baha Mar’s already rigorous standards”, enhanced housekeeping and engineering, heightened food safety and digital ordering, touchless payments, and additional technology methods that allow for an abundance of contactless experiences from the moment guests check in.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the revitalisation of international travel and return of our guests, to the Caribbean and The Bahamas,” said Graeme Davis, president, Baha Mar.

“When faced with uncertainty and hardship this year, the Baha Mar team looked forward towards a bright future, and because of their perseverance and strength, we are opening our doors today and welcoming travellers back to the beloved Bahamas. We are humbled by the tremendous support of our guests, and look forward to honouring this monumental occasion with the entire Baha Mar community.”

In celebration of Baha Mar’s return, the Grand Hyatt is introducing a Bahamian staycation package starting at $199 for the local community to stay at the resort during the holidays and beyond.

Several amenities are now open at Baha Mar including the Baha Mar Casino; a variety of alfresco dining options; the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course; the ESPA spa and The Current Gallery, and others.

Starting on December 20, Baha Mar will welcome non-hotel guests for lunch and dinner at its signature restaurants, for a round of golf at Royal Blue Golf Course and tennis at The Racquet Club. All non-hotel guests will be required to book reservations online for restaurants and obtain a negative rapid antigen COVID test within five days of arriving at the resort.

For golf and tennis, tee time or court reservations must be presented, along with a negative COVID test no older than five days.

To safely vacation at Baha Mar, all local and international guests will be required to take a rapid antigen test upon arrival at the hotel. Once cleared, guests will be welcomed to enjoy the resort and all of its amenities.