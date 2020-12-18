Pm Opens Newton Cay Bridge And Monument Road In Long Island

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis officially opened the Newton Cay Bridge and Monument Road in Long Island on Friday, noting the two major projects are part of the government’s efforts to promote economic growth on the island.

Friday’s opening ceremonies were attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Works Minister Desmond Bannister and Long Island MP Adrian Gibson along with other officials, who all noted the developments as “historic” for the island.

The new Newton Cay Bridge, which replaces the old one that was built in 1980, was completed in February and provides access across a small creek from northern Long Island to a beautiful beach of Newton Cay.

Meanwhile, the Monument Road gives access to the popular Columbus Monument landmark, which was erected to remember Christopher Columbus’ landing on Long Island.

The new road was touted as major improvement by both Long Islanders and visitors on Friday, who said the old one was in poor condition.

"It's a great improvement. Last time I was here, to get here was enough work between the bush and the sandflies but now it's just so easy to get up here and see the real beauty of Long Island," said Exuma resident Rebecca Knowles, who frequently visits Long Island.

The development is also said to be a part of the government’s efforts to promote heritage and tourism for both Bahamians and tourists.

On Friday, Dr Minnis described both projects as two very significant monumental events.

Saying the Bahamas cannot only be “New Providence-centric”, the prime minister also stressed his administration’s commitment to ensure that that every island in The Bahamas is equipped with the tools needed to improve residents’ livelihoods.

“One of my greatest missions as prime minister is to ensure that every major island in our archipelago has the infrastructure and amenities needed to improve your quality of life,” Dr Minnis said.

“Such infrastructure is also essential for your economic and social development. This is why we are fighting for a better future for The Bahamas and for Long Island. Whereas other countries in the region have mostly one landmass to develop, we have a far-flung archipelago, with many islands, cays and settlements.

“This development challenge is also an opportunity and a strategic advantage for The Bahamas. This is why we cannot only be New Providence-centric. The Bahamas is an archipelago of possibilities and riches. Long Island is one of these riches.”

Noting that the government is committed to the ongoing development in Long Island, Dr Minis also told residents that they can expect to see more economic activity happening in the months ahead.

His comments were also echoed by Mr Bannister, who revealed that more works are in the pipeline to further develop Long Island. However, he urged residents to be patient in the meantime.

He said on Friday: “I know you’ve been waiting a long time for your roads. Contractors are now here in Long Island for your roads. They are going to build you asphalt roads. No more of what you normally see in Long Island and you’re going to have asphalt roads in Long Island.

“But it is not going to come overnight. We’ve had road contractors in Exuma since August and they’ve not been able to start paving yet because you have to put up a asphalt plant and there is a process. It’s not an easy process and so I want you to be patient. You’re going to get the best asphalt roads… but it is not something that’s going to happen overnight.

“You’ve been patient and you’ve waiting a while and I just want you to wait just a little bit longer. Similarly, I know what your request is and we had certain dates for that but the pandemic has put that back a little but Long Island will get your airport. Be assured of that.”

This point was also expressed by Mr Gibson, who told reporters that plans are already underway to construct a new international airport on Long Island.

“I’ve spoken to the director of aviation and he’s indicated to me that his department and his ministry is in the process of preparing a tender and that tender would go out sometime in January for the international airport in Long Island,” he said when asked about more details into the project.

“He’s not indicated to me if there’s any adjustment to that plan so I anticipate that happening in the next month.”