Robbers Warned: Break The Law And You’Ll Get Caught

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

COMMISSIONER of Police Paul Rolle issued a stern warning yesterday for people who intend to commit robberies this holiday season, noting that if individuals persist in breaking the law, they will be caught.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Royal Bahamas Police Force Training College yesterday, Commissioner Rolle noted as the country comes closer to Christmas, police will be beefing up manpower to deal with any possible crime threats.

He said: “As we move into our Christmas operations, you’d notice a lot more police presence throughout (Nassau) as this is the time people like to take opportunities to borrow people’s things what ain’t theirs.

“You would’ve seen that we had a few armed robberies and persons were apprehended within minutes. That is something I’d like to see continue even after the holiday season. So, I could say that persons who have this intent to rob, don’t take your chance because it’s very likely you will be caught.

“And so, we want to make sure that the Bahamian people and our residents and our visitors are all safe and feel safe to move about during this festive season.”

His comments came a day after police arrested a man suspected of committing armed robbery in the area of Blue Hill and John Road on Wednesday.

The day before, police took three men into custody who were believed to be connected to an armed robbery incident that recently occurred on the island.

In a statement, police said: “Preliminary reports are that shortly before 11pm (Tuesday), officers from the Operation Unit armed with a search warrant went to a residence on Bernard Road, while there they conducted a search of a residence and a vehicle. As a result, the officers found several license plates that were associated with a recent armed robbery. Three male suspects were arrested, the vehicle was also impounded.”

Monday also saw two men being arrested for suspected armed robbery.

Still, officials insist that overall crime in the country continues to trend downward, with National Security Minister Marvin Dames recently telling reporters the public can expect to continue seeing a significant drop in serious crimes when the latest statistics are revealed.

He said on Tuesday: “I think you can expect to see in 2021, it should be a better year for our law enforcement agencies and so I take this moment to commend our law enforcement leaders… for the job they continue to do to keep us all safe and I’m proud of their efforts and I look forward to next year and a lot of things are on the drawing board.”