Swearing Costs Woman

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 26-year-old woman who used obscene language and resisted arrest was yesterday ordered to complete 40 hours of community service.

Police arrested Leashja Grant after she was shouting profanities and acting in a disorderly manner on December 14.

The prosecution said the accused also resisted arrest when officers tried to detain her that day.

Grant admitted to all of the offences during a hearing before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister.

The court was told that officers, acting on information, went to the residence of a woman who had made a complaint. While there, they saw Grant behaving in a disorderly manner as she screamed and shouted obscenities.

The prosecution said officers warned the accused to stop, but she continued shouting: “Y’all (expletive) wrong, stay out my (expletive) yard.”

As a result, they attempted to arrest her. When officers tried to apprehend Grant, she violently pulled away. The accused was eventually subdued and taken to a nearby station. When questioned there, she admitted to the offences, but told officers she was cursing at her sister and not them.

Grant told the magistrate that after the officers warned her that night, she tried to speak with her sister. She insisted she was “under a lot of pressure and frustration” and all the “yelling and shouting” she did was directed towards her sister.

In response, Magistrate Armbrister told the accused the expletives she used did not have to be directed at a particular person for her to be charged with the offence.

As a result, he granted Grant a conditional discharge on the understanding that she would complete 40 hours of community service. He warned her that she would be fined $500 or one month in prison if she failed to comply with the conditions of her release.