We Are An Ocean Nation

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis recently stated that he is “totally against oil drilling in our waters” but claims the government could not get out of the contract that was signed with Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC).

Following are questions that must be swiftly and accurately answered by the government:

• Who signed the initial contract that granted permission to BPC to drill for oil in The Bahamas, and when was the contract signed?

• Who renewed the contract, and when was it renewed?

• Former PM Perry Christie said his administration “took a position that if there is going to be the exploitation of oil in The Bahamas, it has to be done with the consent of the Bahamian people.” Why was the contract signed without the knowledge and consent of Bahamians?

• PM Minnis says he is “totally against oil drilling in our waters.” Why is PM Minnis vehemently opposed to oil drilling in The Bahamas, and why was the contract reportedly renewed during his administration?

• PM Minnis says “the legal department” told him “the commitment and everything was signed and basically we could not get out of it.” Who in the legal department advised the Prime Minister, and why was he advised in this manner?

• It is reported that Mr. Romauld Ferreira, Minister of Environment and Housing, told environmentalists and Bahamian business owners that there would be no oil drilling in The Bahamas. Did he mislead the environmentalists and business owners? Or was he misled by the government?

• Mr. K. Peter Turnquest, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, told the Speaker of the House of Assembly that during a BPC discussion that he attended, BPC “indicated that there wasn’t going to be very many jobs for Bahamians.” Why has the government cozied up with an unproven foreign company that provides few jobs for Bahamians?

• How much money has BPC paid the Bahamian government in order to conduct business and drill for oil in The Bahamas? How has the money been allocated or spent? And how will potential revenue from oil drilling be used?

• BPC claims that drilling for oil in our majestic ocean is beneficial for Bahamians and The Bahamas, yet the contract is shrouded in mystery. Why haven’t Bahamians had the opportunity to review the contract?

• On December 04, 2020, Nahaja Black interviewed Simon Potter, CEO of BPC on her radio show The Hit Back. When asked if he believes the fossil fuel industry is contributing to climate change, Mr. Potter said: “I think that’s tragically a truth.” Why is BPC and the Bahamian government knowingly and willing contributing to the destruction of our country and the planet instead of investing in safe and environmentally friendly forms of energy?

• In the aforementioned interview, Ms. Black also interviewed Roberta Quant, Environmental Scientist for BPC. Both Ms. Quant and Mr. Potter said that if there is an oil spill, the ocean current would take the toxic substance to Cuba. Why did the Bahamian government and BPC sign a contract knowing that an oil spill could adversely affect The Bahamas and Cuba? Is the Bahamian government responsible for compensating Cuba in the event of an oil spill by BPC? How will Cuba be compensated?

• Simon Potter, CEO of BPC and Eytan Uliel, Commercial Director of BPC claim that The Bahamas could receive up to $5 billion dollars over the course of 5 to 10 years if BPC finds oil in The Bahamas. Mr. Potter also says that if there is oil, it “would only actually supply the globe for a week.” Why is the Bahamian government banking on a risky project that could damage our natural resources, our livelihoods and Cuba, for the possibility of a week’s worth of the global oil supply; and for a sum of money that may never materialize and pales in comparison to the annual multi-billion dollar revenue generated by fun in the sun?

•. How can PM Minnis shut down the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic – thereby destroying Bahamian businesses that have served and promoted The Bahamas for decades – yet he cannot get out of a risky and unnecessary venture that he and the majority of Bahamians vehemently oppose?

• It is rumoured that the government has not honoured contracts or paid Bahamian business owners for work successfully completed years ago. Yet PM Minnis says the government is bound to honour a potentially dangerous contract with an unproven foreign company? How is this possible, and who is advising PM Minnis about money that the government owes to Bahamian business owners?

• Why does it seem that regardless of which political party is in power, honourable Bahamian business owners and the Bahamian people are always on the losing end of the equation? Is it because the government is a breeding ground and cesspit for corruption?

After all is said and done, the Bahamian government and the oil and gas industry have a reputation and a documented history of deception, destruction and corruption. Bahamians do NOT need oil in order to drill our way out of the financial crisis and political mess that we are in. Instead, we need to elect honest, creative leaders who have a viable, sustainable plan for the country, as well as the ability to protect the Bahamian people and our natural resources.

The ocean is the life force, and bread and butter of The Bahamas. It is also intrinsically connected to the heart and soul of the Bahamian people, as well as anyone who is touched by her magical gifts.

In the words of Eric Carey, Executive Director of the Bahamas National Trust: “We are an ocean nation. We are not an oil nation.”

Our lives, our livelihoods, and the lives of future generations depend on the ocean. Rise up fellow Bahamians. Rise up now and protect our country.

FORWARD, UPWARD, ONWARD TOGETHER

December 17, 2020.