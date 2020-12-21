32 New Cases Over Weekend

THE country recorded 32 cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday.

Data released by the Ministry of Health shows 19 cases were recorded on Saturday while 13 were recorded on Friday, bringing the nation’s toll to 7,765.

Saturday’s cases included 10 in New Providence, seven in Grand Bahama, one in Abaco and one in Eleuthera. Of those cases confirmed on Friday, nine were in New Providence, two in Grand Bahama, one in Abaco and one in Exuma.

Up to press time, 16 cases were in hospital.

The country’s death toll remains at 164, after a new death was recorded last week.