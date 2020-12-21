Scaled Down Christmas Visit By Governor General

By DENISE MAYCOCK

GOVERNOR General C A Smith was in Grand Bahama for his annual Christmas visit and tour of Rand Memorial Hospital last week.

The event – which is usually a big affair for the hospital and its staff – was scaled down significantly due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.

Mr Smith, and his wife, Clara, received a red-carpet welcome on their arrival around 11am last Thursday at the grounds of the Freeport Community Clinic, where the event was held due to major renovations underway at RMH.

Governor General Smith commended public healthcare workers in Grand Bahama for working under adverse conditions, while continuing to provide outstanding care and professional service to patients.

“We are honoured to share this special occasion with you, the health professional and allied workers who serve here on Grand Bahama Island,” he said.

“We are all deeply cognizant of the extent to which the health infrastructure in Grand Bahama was decimated by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, a mere 15 months ago.

“For many of you, the loss from Dorian is still evident in your lives, as I am told that many of you still await assistance.”

He noted that COVID-19 pandemic placed additional burden on a hospital already dealing with wrecked infrastructure and a distressed or reduced staff complement.

He stated that many healthcare workers on the frontline have come face-to-face with the “death-stare” of the fatal virus.

“You have seen your own colleagues fight for their very lives following exposure and infection. You have willingly accepted the isolation and quarantine protocols of this pandemic, and you have sacrificed time with your families to serve the human family first,” said Mr Smith.

He stated that healthcare workers are real heroes in this crisis.

“When we reflect on the damage spawned by Hurricane Dorian, we owe a debt of gratitude to the Public Hospitals Authority, the GBHS, and the RMH family for the considerable progress made in restoring healthcare infrastructure and services across the island,” he said.

He also urged Bahamians to continue practicing COVID-19 measures, such as wearing a mask, frequent hand washing and sanitising, maintaining social distance and limiting the number of in-person gatherings at social events, including Christmas parties and New Year’s celebrations.

The governor general toured the renovations of RMH, along with Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis. He also traveled into East Grand Bahama to visit staff at the community clinics in East End.

On Friday, he visited centenarians in the Eight Mile Rock area.